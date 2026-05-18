Dust raises $40M to make AI multiplayer inside the enterprise

San Francisco, CA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most companies have adopted AI, but they haven’t become meaningfully more intelligent as organizations. One person prompts an assistant, gets an answer, and the context disappears into a private chat window. The result is real productivity at the individual level, with very little compounding across teams. Dust, the multiplayer agentic AI system, was built to change that by making AI collaborative, shared, and operational across an entire company.

The company today announced a $40 million Series B with Abstract and Sequoia, with participation from Snowflake Ventures and Datadog. With this round, Dust has raised over $60 million in total funding.





Dust founders Gabriel Hubert and Stanislas Polu.

Why this matters now

Most organizations are stuck in what Dust calls single-player AI. Every employee has their own assistant with its own context and its own outputs. A sales rep researches an account, then the solutions engineer starts from scratch the next day. Marketing drafts a one-pager, then enablement recreates a battlecard with different inputs. The effort repeats, knowledge fragments, and gains don’t compound.

Dust argues that most AI tools used by enterprises reinforce this pattern. Foundation model workspaces and copilots are powerful, but they’re primarily designed around one individual's workflows and context. Enterprise search tools retrieve information, but don’t take action. The outcome is more activity and more AI usage at the individual user-level, but not an intentionally designed system that compounds AI into shared leverage.

"This is a century-defining transformation, and we're only in year three,” said Gabriel Hubert, Co-Founder and CEO of Dust. “What will transform the way we work isn't the next best model or assistant. It's going to be a completely new type of system that gives humans and agents shared, governed access to the same information and capabilities so that they become true collaborators, working with the same context, notifications, artifacts, and goals to compound organizational impact. This is what we call multiplayer AI, and this is what we’re building at Dust."

What Dust is building

Dust is the multiplayer AI system for human-agent collaboration. It gives business teams a platform to build, deploy, and manage AI agents that collaborate across an organization, connected to company knowledge, integrated with the tools teams already use, and governed with enterprise-grade controls.

At the center of Dust is a collaborative surface where people and agents work together across shared context, tools, conversations, tasks, and goals. Agents can analyze, transform, and generate files — including documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and interactive data visualizations — and take action across connected systems through Dust’s context layer, which combines semantic search across company knowledge with integrations to more than 100 data sources and business tools. Built-in memory and feedback loops help agents improve over time by learning from team preferences, usage patterns, and feedback, while proactively recommending improvements.

Dust is designed for enterprise deployment, with granular permissions, cost and usage monitoring, audit trails, and agent analytics. The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified, GDPR compliant, supports EU and US data residency, and does not train models on customer data, as contractually guaranteed by major model providers.

Dust runs primarily on its own product and is defining an emerging identity inside high-growth companies: AI Operators. These are the people closest to the work, inside functions like Ops, Support, Marketing, and Sales, who build and run AI systems for their teams, rewiring how work gets done from inside the business.

Traction and customer outcomes

Dust is used by more than 3,000 organizations globally, from high-growth AI-native companies to established enterprises. Monthly active adoption is consistently above 90%, with weekly active usage above 70% across customers, signaling that Dust has become embedded in how teams work. More than 300,000 agents have been deployed across the platform. In 2025, Dust saw significant customer expansion and acquisition, reaching 240% NRR with zero churn.

"Dust quickly became the platform our team runs on,” said Stevie Case, CRO at Vanta. “900 people across sales, customer success, and revenue operations save thousands of hours a week on tasks like business review prep, outbound prospecting, and forecasting. They saved this time not because it was mandated, but because the agents were built by the people closest to the work. Dust enabled the whole team to collaborate in building agents that deliver measurable value, realizing the compounding effect I've been waiting for AI to achieve."

At Clay, Dust serves as foundational knowledge infrastructure for the rapidly growing GTM team, enabling the team to grow 4x without a proportional increase in enablement headcount. Profound uses Dust as the source of truth for customer intelligence and post-sales, compressing new hire ramp time from months to days. At Persona, teams across 11 departments have deployed over 300 Dust agents to condense cross-functional workflows like sales RFPs from days to minutes. Doctolib has made Dust central to its company-wide AI strategy, giving 3,000 employees smoother access to corporate information and enabling the decommissioning of legacy intranet tools.

The origin

Dust was founded by Gabriel Hubert and Stanislas Polu, who have been building together since meeting at Stanford in 2007. They previously co-founded TOTEMS, a data analytics company acquired by Stripe in 2014, and spent five years at Stripe scaling products and teams. Polu later joined OpenAI as a research engineer on Greg Brockman’s team, co-authoring papers on AI reasoning with Ilya Sutskever. Hubert became Chief Product Officer at Alan.

In September 2022, Polu left OpenAI with a conviction that became Dust’s founding thesis: the models were already powerful enough to be economically transformative, but were under-deployed because the product layer was missing. Dust incorporated in February 2023 to build that horizontal layer on top of frontier models and company knowledge, with a model-agnostic approach that avoids vendor lock-in.

“We're in the early innings of a massive shift in how organizations use AI,” said Konstantine Buhler, Partner at Sequoia. “Most enterprise AI today is single-player: one person, one prompt, no compounding. Dust is building the multiplayer system, where agents and humans share context and work together across the entire company. Zero churn and 70% weekly active usage tell you this isn't experimental anymore. This is how enterprises will actually operate.”

"Most AI platforms are stuck in single-player mode: one person, one chatbot, one task,” said Ramtin Naimi, General Partner at Abstract. “Dust is multiplayer. AI Operators inside companies like Datadog and 1Password don't just use Dust; they build agents that collaborate across teams, learn from every interaction, and rewire how the entire company works. That's a new operating model and category. That's why we participated in this round."

What’s next

Dust plans to use this round to push three frontiers at once: agents that learn and improve automatically as they’re used, collaboration primitives that make humans and agents equal co-contributors with bidirectional access to shared projects, tools, and context, and infrastructure that makes governance and orchestration predictable at enterprise scale. The bet is that the next phase of enterprise AI won’t be won by who has the best single assistant. It’ll be won by who turns AI into shared, compounding capability across the entire org.

Media images can be found here.

About Dust

Dust is on a mission to rewire the way companies work with multiplayer AI. It gives teams a shared workspace where humans and agents collaborate with the same company knowledge, tools, and goals, turning individual AI use into compounding organizational capability. Dust is used by AI Operators at the world’s fastest-moving companies to build, deploy, and continuously improve the agents that power their work. For more information please visit https://dust.com/ or follow via LinkedIn.