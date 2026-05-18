Lucideon launches new biocompatibility lab to support a new era in patient safety

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International technology company Lucideon is forging a new era in the development of safer medical devices, with the launch of a pioneering biocompatibility lab in the US.

Focused on reducing the adverse biological responses that can be caused from medical devices when they come into contact with the human body, the state-of-the-art facility delivers the full spectrum of biocompatibility services from a single source.

Based in Greenville, South Carolina, it will provide rapid and robust assessments of medical devices and materials to ensure safe interaction with human biological systems, assuring patient safety and helping device manufacturers meet strict regulatory requirements.

Dr. Sean Borkowski, President, Lucideon M+P, said: “Ensuring biocompatibility isn’t only a regulatory hurdle, it’s essential for patient trust, provider reliability, and clinical success.

“Biocompatibility refers to the ability of a material or device to perform its intended function in contact with living tissue without producing adverse local or systemic effects, ensuring that implants or medical devices do not provoke harmful reactions, such as inflammation, toxicity, or rejection.

“However, as medical device design becomes more advanced, utilizing a broader set of novel materials systems, such as new polymers, composites, coatings, and surface modifications, the risk of unexpected or adverse reactions increases.

“Our goal is to enable device makers to move faster and more confidently, knowing that their materials can safely interact with biological systems in the way they intend.

“By handling all aspects of testing as an all-in-one service, and by co-locating the many aspects of this service, including chemical characterization, extractables and leachables (E&L), advanced implant performance assessments, and advanced materials and surface characterization studies, Lucideon aims to simplify the process for medical device developers, helping bring safer, reliable solutions to patients more efficiently.

“The broadened services allow Lucideon to support the breadth of medical device and implant innovation, across material types, in advanced coatings and novel biomaterials, as well as across device categories including stents and vascular delivery devices, joint replacement implants, tissue scaffolds, and wearable devices, to name a few.

“The end result is faster turnaround times with reduced logistical complexity, seamless collaboration with experts throughout the testing process, and consistent, high-quality results across the full range of services.”

Lucideon has chosen to base the biocompatibility lab in Greenville, an excellent hub in the Southeast, where industry is growing rapidly and a significant number of device innovations are taking place. The center became fully operational in May 2026.

Services offered will include cytotoxicity, E&L testing, toxicological risk assessment, long-term implant performance, advanced material and surface characterization, and regulatory testing.

The facility will also work in tandem with Lucideon’s new in vitro cell biology lab in the UK, which it opened last year at its site in Staffordshire.

This cell biology laboratory, developed in partnership with the School of Engineering and Materials Science (SEMS) at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), is accelerating product development in medical devices, as well as pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and novel materials.

Sean Borkowski added: “With laboratories in the UK and now the US, Lucideon offers a truly global biocompatibility and materials performance solution to drive faster and safer innovation and development of medical devices, so that future developments can move from R&D to market more easily.

“We are in a position to offer a global footprint for the world’s medical device manufacturers to support their innovation and compliance journeys, ultimately improving and protecting patient health and function worldwide.”

jane@shepherd-pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1f17ad9-761b-4924-b8ac-09c88b90cd11