RedCloud Holdings Files FY25 20-F; Reaffirms 2026 Revenue Guidance of $120 Million

Audited FY25 Revenue of $48.5 Million

Nigeria Revenue +68% YoY; 981 Active Distributors

Capital-Light JV Model Scaling Across Türkiye and Saudi Arabia

London, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), the technology company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and reaffirms its 2026 revenue guidance of $120 million.

Audited full-year 2025 revenue was $48.5 million, with an increase of 31% in total transaction value across RedAI infrastructure to $3.2 billion during 2025, and cumulative trades across RedAI reaching $6.9 billion1, continuing to expand the proprietary dataset that trains the RedAI RAID engine.

FY25 Financial and Operational Highlights

Audited revenue of $48.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025

for the year ended December 31, 2025 Nigeria revenue +68% YoY , driven by expansion of number of active distributors and improving unit economics

, driven by expansion of number of active distributors and improving unit economics $3.2 billion in total transaction value across the platform during 2025, up 31% year-over-year

across the platform during 2025, up 31% year-over-year $6.9 billion1 in cumulative infrastructure trades training the RAID engine

2026 Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its 2026 revenue guidance of $120 million. The guidance reflects continued growth in core markets, the rollout of the three RedAI Specialist Agents in H2 2026, and revenue from the Company’s capital-light joint venture and licensing model, which is designed to generate license fees and recurring transaction-linked revenue with minimal upfront capital so that revenue scales significantly faster than costs.

Joint Venture and Deployment Momentum

RedCloud’s capital-light JV and licensing model is we are opening three high-growth corridors, with combined contracted value of up to $80 million across Türkiye and Saudi Arabia and a further signalled JV in South Africa:

RAID R&D validation : In March 2026, RAID outperformed industry benchmarks for accuracy across 3.7 million live FMCG transactions in a developmental R&D validation.

: In March 2026, RAID outperformed industry benchmarks for accuracy across 3.7 million live FMCG transactions in a developmental R&D validation. Türkiye : Up to $50 million JV with a leading national distributor; RAID engine in deployment phase in Türkiye

: Up to $50 million JV with a leading national distributor; RAID engine in deployment phase in Türkiye Saudi Arabia : Up to $30 million five-year licensing agreement to deploy RedAI and RAID across the $68 billion 2 Saudi FMCG market (April 2026)

: Up to $30 million five-year licensing agreement to deploy RedAI and RAID across the $68 billion Saudi FMCG market (April 2026) South Africa : Intent to form a JV with ACA Capital announced May 13, 2026, addressing a $221 billion 3 FMCG market and a network of 140,000+ traditional trade outlets 4 (May 2026)

: Intent to form a JV with ACA Capital announced May 13, 2026, addressing a $221 billion FMCG market and a network of 140,000+ traditional trade outlets (May 2026) JV Expansion Strategy: Vikram Sharma appointed CRO, Infrastructure (May 2026), with sole mandate to scale the JV pipeline

Justin Floyd, Founder and CEO of RedCloud, said, “Nigeria is compounding at 68% with improving unit economics, our JV model is expanding across three corridors, and RAID has entered its deployment phase. With our proposed African JV and the momentum we are experiencing, we are reaffirming our 2026 revenue guidance of $120 million, and we intend to execute against it with urgency.”

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its initial public offering on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “RCT”. For more information about RedCloud and its platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Footnotes

1 $6.9 billion value of FMCG goods traded across the RedAI infrastructure from January 2023 to December 2025.

2 $68 billion estimated Saudi Arabian FMCG market 2025 – Cognitive Market Research.

3 $221 billion estimated South African FMCG market 2025 – Cognitive Market Research.

4 140,000+ traditional trade outlets in South Africa – NielsenIQ, State of the Retail Nation, 2025 full year analysis, March 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the successful execution of the joint venture with ACA Capital and the deployment of the RedAI platform across southern African markets, the ability to successfully develop and deploy RAID and the three RedAI Specialist Agents, the ability to scale RedCloud’s capital-light joint venture and licensing model into existing and additional markets and generate revenue, and the Company’s ability to achieve its stated 2026 revenue target of $120 million. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company’s website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Contacts

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