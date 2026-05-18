Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size to Surpass USD 172.79 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market size was valued at USD 19.88 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 172.79 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.1%.

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market report highlights the shift in structure of the global material industry as producers are shifting from petroleum-based plastic products to renewable, biodegradable, and carbon-reduced materials. The increasing regulatory pressures against single-use plastics and the increasing corporate commitment to ESG have led to the adoption of bioplastics and biopolymers in packaging, agricultural, automotive, textile, and healthcare industries.





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The U.S. bioplastics & biopolymers market was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 28.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.68%.

The U.S. is one of the structurally developed markets for bioplastics and biopolymers with strong demand for the material in packaging, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods industries. Consumer awareness about the environment and sustainable policies adopted by firms have led to the trend of use of bioplastic/biopolymer material. Bans on the usage of single-use plastic products from agencies, such as EPA, FDA, as well as certain states, have helped increase the adoption of bioplastic/biopolymer material in different industries.

Rising Environmental Regulations and Industrial Shift Toward Sustainable Material Systems Accelerating Market Adoption Globally

The market for Bioplastics and Biopolymers can be seen to operate through factors such as the increasing global concerns regarding the issue of plastic pollution and switching towards sustainable material use practices. There are regulations being put into place in major countries that involve limiting the production and usage of plastics, thereby increasing demand for materials that degrade easily. The companies, too, have started including sustainability goals within their procurement process, which makes them opt for bioplastic materials in sectors like agriculture, packaging, healthcare, and automobiles.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Bio-Based Plasticizers dominated the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market in 2025 with around 68% of the total market share due to their growing application in packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods due to increased demand for reducing environmental pollution and increasing biodegradability. Increased use of bio-based plasticizers in place of traditional plasticizers owing to higher environmental benefits keeps their share dominant in the global market.

By Application

Agriculture & Horticulture was the leader with an estimated market share of around 34% in 2025 due to the growing use of biodegradable mulching films, seed coatings, pots, and films for greenhouses, which helps minimize plastic waste used in agriculture. Favorable policies by governments for sustainable agriculture in places, such as Europe and North America owing to increasing consciousness about soil protection fuel segment growth.

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Regional Insights:

It is clear that the Asia Pacific region dominates the markets for bioplastics and biopolymer materials, which is facilitated by the high capacity for production, low-cost production, and abundance of biomass materials. The main driver of regional demand is China, supported by its high production of packaging materials, consumer goods sector growth, and biodegradable plastics.

North America serves as an example of a region that supports innovations, while the USA is one of the major countries demanding innovation in this region. The development in the market is because of the high research activities done on biodegradable materials, sustainability policies followed by companies, and uses in packaging, automotive, and healthcare industries.

Key Players:

NatureWorks LLC

Braskem S.A.

BASF SE

TotalEnergies Corbion

Novamont S.p.A.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Toray Industries Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Danimer Scientific Inc.

Avantium N.V.

Biome Bioplastics Limited

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Plantic Technologies Limited

Futerro S.A.

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Recent Developments:

2026: The company Corbion improved its ability to deliver superior performance of PLA based material in applications requiring high-heat and industrial composting.

2025: NatureWorks LLC increased their capability to manufacture PLA material by increasing production capacity due to increasing demand for such material from the packaging and food services industry.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Bio-Based Material Penetration Rate – evaluates the extent of substitution of conventional plastics with biopolymers across key industries and regions.

– evaluates the extent of substitution of conventional plastics with biopolymers across key industries and regions. Composting Infrastructure Readiness Index – assesses availability and maturity of industrial composting systems supporting biodegradable material adoption.

– assesses availability and maturity of industrial composting systems supporting biodegradable material adoption. Feedstock Availability Analysis – examines dependence on agricultural inputs and its impact on pricing stability and supply chain resilience.

– examines dependence on agricultural inputs and its impact on pricing stability and supply chain resilience. Cost Competitiveness Gap – compares production economics between bioplastics and petroleum-based plastics across major applications.

– compares production economics between bioplastics and petroleum-based plastics across major applications. Regulatory Adoption Intensity – tracks the impact of plastic bans and sustainability mandates on market penetration rates.

– tracks the impact of plastic bans and sustainability mandates on market penetration rates. Circular Economy Integration Score – measures the level of integration of bioplastics into recycling, reuse, and closed-loop material systems.

Read Other Related Reports:

Biopolymers Market

Bioplastics Market

Biodegradable Plastics Market

Bio-Based Polymers Market

Bioplastic Packaging Market

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