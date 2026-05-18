Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Announces Strategic Collaboration and Partnership for the Transformative Bio-Hermes-002 Study

Bio-Hermes-002 is a collaborative study focused on new biomarkers designed to improve

diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and dementias

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) is pleased to announce the continued expansion of the Bio-Hermes-002 study, a unique observational platform study, which evaluates blood-based and digital biomarkers across a wide spectrum of cognitive conditions, alongside MRI and PET imaging and diverse racial and ethnic populations, to generate data that may improve the prediction, detection, and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Sanofi is the newest partner in this collaborative research effort.

The Bio-Hermes-002 study collects data reflecting the performance of each biomarker in the study, or combination of biomarkers, to assess, diagnose or predict the presence of a variety of pathologies associated with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias including amyloid and tau in the brain – hallmark characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

In Bio-Hermes-002, Sanofi will be analyzing additional biomarkers, augmenting our robust database and building upon findings from Bio-Hermes-001.

“We’re proud to have Sanofi join the growing list of respected partners in the Bio-Hermes-002 study,” said John Dwyer, President of GAP. “This collaboration will enrich the study and keep a focus on discovering the underlying causes of this cruel disease. We expect to make great strides for neurodegenerative research, and we are ready to see how this can transform the future of diagnostics.”

Data from the Bio-Hermes-002 study will be stored on the AD Workbench from the Gates Ventures Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI). The AD Workbench is a global, secure, cloud-based data sharing and analytics environment that enables researchers worldwide to share, access, and analyze data across multiple platforms.

Sanofi joins a long list of industry leaders who are partners in this study, including Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, IXICO, and Roche along with other exceptional partners providing blood-based biomarker assessments or digital assessments for Bio-Hermes-002. To date, the partners include AINOSTICS, Alamar Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Cambridge Cognition Limited, Cognivue, Cumulus Neuroscience Limited, Fujirebio, iLoF, LifeArc, Linus Health, Lucent Diagnostics--a Quanterix brand, Siemens Healthineers, Spear Bio, and ViewMind.

For more information about the Bio-Hermes-002 study and how to participate, visit https://globalalzplatform.org/.

Contact: media@globalalzplatform.org

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP)

The international nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments and other neurological therapies with a commitment to lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting the use of state-of-the-art biomarker technology and inclusivity in research studies, as well as celebrating the citizen scientists who make research possible.