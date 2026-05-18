American Kidney Fund Launches Clinical Education Curriculum for Healthcare Professionals

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) announced today that it is launching a two-year, quarterly professional education curriculum for interdisciplinary healthcare professionals—including nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, social workers, dialysis technicians and professionals holding CHES certification—who play a key role in kidney disease prevention, early detection, patient education and care coordination. The program will help address the gap in kidney-specific education for frontline healthcare professionals and advance AKF’s mission to improve health outcomes and reduce disparities for people affected by kidney disease.

The curriculum consists of eight quarterly continuing education (CE) and continuing medical education (CME)-accredited activities that will be presented over a two-year period by healthcare professionals and subject matter experts. The content will progress from basic, foundational kidney knowledge during the first year of the curriculum to advanced and specialized patient-centered topics during the second year.

“Kidney disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, yet many healthcare professionals have not received specialized education and training on kidney disease,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “This educational curriculum will give health professionals the knowledge, awareness and professional tools they need to effectively treat, manage and prevent kidney disease in their patients, which will help improve kidney outcomes in the long run.”

The topics of the curriculum activities are:

Year 1: Foundations of Kidney Care

Kidney Health Fundamentals and Screening

Managing CKD in Everyday Practice

Addressing Social Determinants and Health Equity in Kidney Care

Dialysis, Transplant and Conservative Care

Year 2: Advanced and Specialized Topics

Cardiovascular Health and Kidney Disease

Mental Health, Depression and Kidney Disease

Nutrition Deep Dive—Focus on Protein, Phosphorus and Potassium

Pediatric to Adult Transition in Kidney Care

Approximately 1 in 7 American adults have kidney disease and millions more are at risk for this life-altering condition, which is now the eighth leading cause of death nationwide. Kidney disease has no cure and is known as a silent killer because it often is not detected until the later stages, when symptoms become more noticeable and severe. Although damage to the kidneys cannot be reversed, there are steps people can take to slow down the progression if kidney disease is caught early, highlighting the importance of early detection. More than 830,000 people in the United States live with kidney failure and require either dialysis or a kidney transplant to live.

Eligible participants can earn no-cost CE/CME credits, including through the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA), American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), Certified Health Education Specialists and Master Certified Health Education Specialists (CHES®)/(MCHES®), National Association of Nephrology Technicians/Technologists (NANT) and National Association of Social Workers (NASW).

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with AKF on Facebook, Bluesky, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.