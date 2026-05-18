Memorial Day Cookouts Kick Off Summer with Easy, Crowd-Ready Meals

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) As Memorial Day approaches, home cooks are shifting into summer mode, trading routine meals for outdoor gatherings and casual cookouts. With more opportunities to host, the focus is turning to dishes that are easy to prepare, flexible to serve and built for sharing.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Menus are increasingly centered on familiar ingredients that can carry across multiple occasions. Foods that work as both a quick side and a more substantial dish are appealing to hosts looking to simplify prep without sacrificing flavor. Bush’s Baked Beans are a natural addition to that mix, pairing easily with classic cookout staples or serving as a base for shareable recipes.

Culinary instructor and cookbook author Brooke Parkhurst says baked beans are a staple that help bring people together at the table. In Barbecue Chicken Nachos, tender chicken and bold barbecue flavors pair with Bush’s Original Baked Beans to create a fun, shareable dish that works for everything from backyard cookouts to casual get-togethers.

For hosts serving a larger group, baked beans can also round out traditional cookout pairings. Bush’s Original Baked Beans with Brisket combines slow-cooked flavor with a classic barbecue staple, creating a simple dish that fits easily into a summer spread and can be served family-style or portioned for guests.

As summer entertaining picks up around holidays and long weekends, meals built around adaptable ingredients help take pressure off the host. Whether planning a cookout or keeping weeknight meals simple, dishes that balance convenience and familiarity continue to show up on summer tables.

More recipe ideas and inspiration for summer meals are available at bushbeans.com.

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group’s earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.

About 4media group

4media group is a global integrated communications partner specializing in strategic insights, earned-first storytelling and results-driven amplification across broadcast, editorial and digital channels. The company’s portfolio includes Atomik Research and Feature Impact, offering brands a unified path from insight to content to measurable, multi-channel reach. Learn more at 4media-group.com.