Modular Construction Industry Trends and Forecast Report 2026-2035: Increased Efficiency, Sustainability, and Cost-effectiveness Driven by Advanced Technologies Like Automation and Smart Systems

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Construction Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Construction, Type of Material, Type of Module, End Use Industry, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular construction market is projected to expand from USD 105.73 billion today to USD 202.04 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 6.69%.

This growth trajectory is fueled by increased efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness driven by advanced technologies like automation and smart systems.

The competitive market includes leading global firms, specialized modular companies, and local producers, competing on speed, cost, and sustainability. Key players such as Skanska, Bouygues Construction, and Laing O'Rourke employ integrated business models and digital design to tackle commercial, infrastructure, and residential projects effectively.

The landscape is shaped by the ability to standardize module production, comply with regulations, and provide comprehensive solutions, often leading to strategic partnerships and increased factory capacities.

Impact of Urbanization

Urbanization significantly boosts demand for modular construction, as rapid city expansion necessitates quick, scalable, and cost-efficient solutions. Governments and developers are leaning towards modular methods for constructing housing, healthcare facilities, offices, and schools swiftly, minimizing urban disruption. The advantages of reduced on-site labor and controlled quality cater to urban settings facing labor shortages and rising construction costs, highlighting modular construction as a strategic solution.

Key Growth Drivers

Primary growth catalysts include reduced construction times and costs via off-site production, mounting affordable housing requirements, and intensified urban and infrastructural demands in emerging markets. The focus on sustainability and green building regulations further supports market expansion. Technological advancements in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and robotics open up substantial opportunities in healthcare and education sectors.

Advancements in Modular Construction

Recent advancements highlight the integration of Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) and "kit-of-parts" systems for mass customization, improving speed and quality. Factories are enhancing production through BIM, automation, and robotics, optimizing off-site manufacturing. Innovative approaches incorporating steel, concrete, and prefabricated modules are expanding possibilities from low-rise to complex urban developments. Tools like generative design and AI-driven planning are refining cost and sustainability across project lifecycles.

Challenges

The industry faces challenges like high initial investments for facilities, logistics in transporting bulky modules, and diverse regulatory requirements. A lack of familiarity and expertise within the sector breeds skepticism, while sourcing skilled labor for manufacturing and on-site assembly remains difficult.

Regional Insights

Asia holds a significant market share owing to rapid urbanization and population growth in China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives promoting modular construction for sustainable and cost-effective development drive its adoption, with policies facilitating faster project completion and waste reduction versus traditional methods.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into permanent and relocatable modular types, categorized by materials like concrete, steel, and wood. The module types range from four-sided to mixed modules, with end-users spanning retail, healthcare, and residential sectors across diverse global regions including North America, Europe, Asia, and MENA.

Company Profiles

Algeco

Anderson

ATCO

Balfour Beatty

Bechtel

Bouygues Construction

CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings

DuBox

Fluor

Giant Containers

Guerdon

Hickory Group

Honomobo

Katerra

Kiewit

KLEUSBERG

LAING O'ROURKE

Larsen & Toubro

Lendlease

Modulaire

Naylor Love Construction

North Sky Capital

Plant Prefab

Skanska

Speed House Group of Companies

Swire Properties

Turner Construction Company

Viglucci Construction

VINCI Construction Grands Projects

Wernick Group

WillScot

Z Modular

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