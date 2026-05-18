RAMP Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of LiveRamp to Publicis Groupe

MONSEY, N.Y., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) for $38.50 per share in cash to Publicis Groupe.

The sale price is below the price target of at least one Wall Street analyst: Shyam Patil of Susquehanna (with a price target of $50.00).

If you remain a RAMP shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/liveramp-holdings/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the RAMP board of directors acted in the best interests of RAMP shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the sale price is fair to RAMP shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage RAMP shareholders to contact the firm if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com