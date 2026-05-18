FHLBank Atlanta, Stryant, and ANDP Loan Fund Celebrate Grand Opening of Atlanta Affordable Housing Community

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, Stryant, and ANDP Loan Fund celebrated the grand opening of 111 Moreland, an affordable housing development in the Reynoldstown neighborhood of Atlanta.

In 2023, ANDP Loan Fund, a FHLBank Atlanta member, partnered with Stryant to apply for a FHLBank Atlanta housing grant, receiving $750,000 to support the construction of 42 affordable rental units for people earning 30% or less of the area median income (AMI).

“The opening of 111 Moreland is a reflection of powerful partnerships,” said Reggie O’Shields, president and CEO of FHLBank Atlanta. “Our role is to provide grant funding and our members do an outstanding job collaborating with housing developers and community organizations to bring those resources into their communities to support meaningful projects and expand housing supply.”

The FHLBank Atlanta grant for 111 Moreland was combined with support from funders including the City of Atlanta, Partners for Home, Atlanta Housing, Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, Reinvestment Fund, Tandem Bank and Invest Atlanta.

“Our guiding philosophy is to provide affordable housing to Atlanta neighborhoods, and 111 Moreland has been an opportunity to do just that,” said Stan Sugarman, co-founder of Stryant. “We appreciate our funding partners and supporters, including our partnership with FHLBank Atlanta to leverage its grant program to positively impact lives through quality, affordable housing.”

“Congratulations to Stryant on the completion of this building and to the individuals and families that can call this community home,” said ANDP Vice President for Lending, Capital and Compliance Sara Haas. “We appreciate their partnership and the work of FHLBank Atlanta to make grants available to help these important housing initiatives reach the milestone of a grand opening.”

FHLBank Atlanta’s General Fund provides grants annually to assist in the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, or preservation of affordable housing projects. In 2026, FHLBank is allocating $50 million to projects through its General Fund, which is part of the Bank’s total commitment to disburse $120 million for affordable housing and community development in 2026.

About ANDP Loan Fund

The ANDP Loan Fund, a U.S. Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and subsidiary of Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP), provides flexible, mission-driven financing to support the creation and preservation of affordable housing across metro Atlanta. By deploying capital to developers and projects that expand housing access, the Loan Fund advances its mission to develop, finance and advocate for affordable housing at a scale that promotes healthy communities where families thrive. ANDP is a chartered member of NeighborWorks Network and its ANDP Loan Fund is a member institution of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta.

About Stryant

Stryant Investments is an Atlanta firm focused on affordable housing. We are proud to be a partner of the City of Atlanta and Partners for Homes in their mission to make homelessness rare and infrequent.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district Banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com .

Media Contact

Sheryl Touchton

stouchton@fhlbatl.com