$18.45 Bn Position Sensor Markets, 2035 - North America Leads with Europe Following and Asia Emerging As the Fastest-growing Region

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Position Sensor Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Contact, Type of Output, Type of Application, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global position sensor market is projected to expand significantly from USD 6.94 billion this year to USD 18.45 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period.
The report offers a deep dive into the position sensor market across various sections, including sizing and opportunity analysis, competitive landscape, company profiles, megatrends, patent analysis, and recent developments. Analytical tools like Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis provide further insights into market dynamics.
The advancement of technology has greatly enhanced the capabilities of sensing devices, particularly position sensors, which are integral to a variety of devices - from vehicles to medical instruments. Position sensors provide crucial feedback for accurate control and automation in systems worldwide. Linear and rotary position sensors, classified as contact or non-contact types, monitor movement and angle, crucial for numerous applications.
The market is set to grow with the integration of position sensors in IoT devices and continual technological advancements enhancing their application. The rise in industrial automation and robotics is further contributing to this demand, encouraging companies to offer diverse products such as automotive sensors and IoT-specific sensors.
Key Segments and Market Share:
- Currently, the linear position sensor segment holds significant market share, driven by demand in automated production and robotics. Conversely, the rotary position sensor segment is poised for higher growth due to applications in automotive systems.
- Non-contact sensors dominate the market share, favored for their durability and reliability, while contact sensors are also expected to grow due to cost-effectiveness.
- Analog position sensors lead in market share for applications requiring real-time data. However, digital sensors are expected to see a surge in demand due to their precision and accuracy.
- The robotics application segment captures a large share, thanks to its growing role across industries. In terms of end users, the automotive sector is predominant, with the manufacturing sector set to overtake growth due to increasing industrial automation.
- Geographically, North America leads the market, with Europe following and Asia emerging as the fastest-growing region, thanks to rapid technological advances in countries like China and India.
Key Questions and Benefits:
- Identification of leading companies and assessing their market strategies
- Insight into factors shaping the market's evolution
- Access to in-depth revenue projections
- Understanding key drivers and challenges in the market
Companies Featured
- Allegro
- ams
- Balluff
- Baumer
- Bourns
- CMOS Sensor
- ELAN Micrsoelectronics
- Egis Technology
- Honeywell
- MicroSystems
- MTS System
- Novatek Microelectronics
- OXI Technology
- Q Technology
- Qualcomm Technologies
- SICK
- STMicroelectronics
- TE Connectivity
- Touch Biometrix
- Vishay Infineon
- Vkansee
Position Sensor Market Segmentation:
Type of Product:
- Linear Position Sensors
- Rotary Position Sensors
Type of Contact:
- Contact Position Sensors
- Non-Contact Sensors
Type of Output:
- Analog Position Sensors
- Digital Position Sensors
Type of Application:
- Machine Tools
- Material Handling
- Motion Systems
- Robotics
- Test Equipment
- Others
Type of End User:
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Packaging
- Others
Geographical Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Latin America
- Middle East and North Africa
- Rest of the World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsx8bl
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