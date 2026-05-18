Ryan St. Marie Named CAI New England Community Association Manager of the Year

BOSTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has announced that Ryan St. Marie, general manager of One Charles Condominiums for The Dartmouth Group, has been named the 2026 Community Associations Institute New England Community Association Manager of the Year.

The award recognizes a manager who advances the goals and objectives of client associations and the community management industry. St. Marie was honored for his outstanding leadership, service excellence, financial stewardship and commitment to strengthening the resident experience at One Charles Condominiums, a luxury high-rise community in downtown Boston.

“Ryan represents the very best of community management,” said Kimberley Gaete of The Dartmouth Group. “His hospitality background, steady leadership and commitment to service have made a meaningful impact at One Charles Condominiums. From strengthening financial performance to building deeper resident engagement, Ryan continues to demonstrate the kind of leadership that elevates communities and reflects Associa’s mission to bring positive impact and meaningful value to the residents we serve.”

St. Marie joined The Dartmouth Group in November 2018 as assistant manager at Metro 9 in Somerville, Massachusetts, following a successful career in the hotel industry. His customer service background, attention to detail and ability to manage competing priorities quickly set him apart. By summer 2019, he was promoted to a manager role overseeing six communities in the Boston area. In May 2022, he was named General Manager of One Charles Condominiums.

At One Charles, St. Marie leads a team of 39 employees supporting more than 233 units. Under his leadership, the community has strengthened operations, improved financial performance and enhanced resident engagement. His achievements include developing new reporting tools to monitor labor costs, reducing overtime hours by 22% year over year and 48% over two years, implementing a late-fee policy, improving delinquency management and managing a $6.5 million budget that ended the year with a surplus of more than $70,000.

St. Marie also established a reserve planning tracking system to monitor contributions, expenses and interest generation, created reports to track utility usage, improved expense tracking and redesigned financial reports to provide clearer presentation and greater transparency. In addition to his financial and operational achievements, he played a key role in major community initiatives and built a stronger sense of community by organizing annual resident events, hosting town hall meetings with government officials and establishing new committees to support board initiatives. St. Marie worked to publish monthly newsletters and gather resident feedback through community surveys to increase resident satisfaction scores.

St. Marie holds CMCA and AMS designations through CAI and previously received The Dartmouth Group’s Rising Star Award.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com, (914) 374-2662