TVREV Unveils TVREV Summit Agenda at Questex’s StreamTV Show 2026 Exploring the Collapse of the Monoculture and the Rise of “Feudal Media”

DENVER, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the streaming industry’s fastest-growing event, today unveils the agenda for the TVREV Summit , bringing together the sharpest minds across streaming, advertising, TV operating systems, and media analysis for an unfiltered look at the future of television.

The agenda will explore the collapse of the monoculture and the rise of what TVREV calls “Feudal Media” — a series of disconnected audience bubbles spread across multiple media platforms — and examine how that fragmentation is reshaping television, advertising, TV operating systems, monetization, and sports media.

“The monoculture is gone, and the industry is still trying to figure out what replaces it,” said Alan Wolk, Co-founder/Lead Analyst, TVREV. “Audiences are now spread across thousands of disconnected content bubbles, each with its own culture, creators, and viewing habits. This Summit is about helping the industry understand what that means for TV operating systems, advertisers, content owners, and the future of media itself.”

Sessions include:

“ The Collapse of the Monoculture and the Rise of Feudal Media ,” a keynote from Wolk exploring how audiences have fragmented across thousands of disconnected content ecosystems — each with its own celebrities, in-jokes, and source of truth — and what it will take for the industry to move beyond it.

,” a keynote from Wolk exploring how audiences have fragmented across thousands of disconnected content ecosystems — each with its own celebrities, in-jokes, and source of truth — and what it will take for the industry to move beyond it. “ TV Is TV ” is a fireside conversation with Guy Edri, Co-founder and CEO, V examining the idea that television is television regardless of whether it is linear or streaming. He will also discuss V’s approach to building a TV operating system that creates value for content owners, advertisers, and OEMs alike.

” is a fireside conversation with Guy Edri, Co-founder and CEO, V examining the idea that television is television regardless of whether it is linear or streaming. He will also discuss V’s approach to building a TV operating system that creates value for content owners, advertisers, and OEMs alike. “ How To Reach A Mass Audience When There’s No Mass Media ” features executives from Google, LG Ads, Spectrum Reach and WURL discussing how advertisers can achieve mass reach across streaming, FAST, YouTube, social video, and linear television in an increasingly fragmented media environment.

” features executives from Google, LG Ads, Spectrum Reach and WURL discussing how advertisers can achieve mass reach across streaming, FAST, YouTube, social video, and linear television in an increasingly fragmented media environment. “ Why The TV OS Needs An Ad Layer ” offers a fireside discussion featuring Ed Lee, Vice President, Partnerships, Ventura TV OS at The Trade Desk exploring how The Trade Desk’s Ventura TV Operating System aims to streamline the ad layer to create more relevant advertising experiences and improved ROI for brands and content owners.

” offers a fireside discussion featuring Ed Lee, Vice President, Partnerships, Ventura TV OS at The Trade Desk exploring how The Trade Desk’s Ventura TV Operating System aims to streamline the ad layer to create more relevant advertising experiences and improved ROI for brands and content owners. “ Beyond The 30 Second Spot: New Paths To Monetization ” has executives from Stingray, Magnite and Merzigo examining how streaming apps, home screens, ambient video, retail media networks, and emerging TV experiences are creating new revenue opportunities, ad formats, and monetization strategies for content owners.

” has executives from Stingray, Magnite and Merzigo examining how streaming apps, home screens, ambient video, retail media networks, and emerging TV experiences are creating new revenue opportunities, ad formats, and monetization strategies for content owners. “The Evolution Of Sports Media” is focused on how sports rights are shifting toward ad-supported streaming platforms while younger audiences increasingly consume highlights and clips instead of full games. Featuring an all-star panel from Hub Research, Play Anywhere, FloSports and Transmit.

The Summit will conclude with “Analyst Improv,” an interactive audience-driven session where attendees suggest media-related topics and Wolk will lead a troupe of top analysts—Jon Giegangack, Dade Hayes, Cathy Rasenberger and Mike Bloxham— to riff live on the trends, shifts, and hot takes shaping the future of television.

“TVREV’s Summit is designed to be thought-provoking, honest, and highly interactive,” said Kevin Gray, Founder, StreamTV Show and VP, Questex. “The streaming industry is navigating one of the most significant shifts in media history, and these conversations are happening in real time. This Summit is where executives and analysts could challenge assumptions, debate what’s next, and leave with a clearer understanding of where the industry is heading.”

TVREV’s Summit takes place as part of StreamTV Show 2026, the industry event bringing together leaders across streaming, connected TV, advertising, content, and technology. Attendance is included with the StreamTV Show pass, but RSVP is required for this workshop. For more information or to register, visit StreamTV Show .

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About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a market and expo – it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry’s largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com