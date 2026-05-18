GetDandy Democratizes Enterprise AI for Local Businesses with Autonomous Agents That Handle Communications, Marketing, and Reputation





GetDandy Logo

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetDandy today positioned its autonomous AI workforce as a platform that brings enterprise-grade communications, marketing, and reputation capabilities to local businesses, allowing them to compete with national brands without additional staffing or technical setup.

The company works with more than 10,000 local businesses across the United States and enterprise organizations including Banfield Pet Hospital, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, The Trump Organization, Sweet James Accident Attorneys, and Midas.

GetDandy operates across three core pillars: communications, marketing, and reputation.

Communications are handled across six channels by AI agents trained for each business: phone calls, SMS, Google Business Profile, website chat, email, and social media messages. The AI answers calls, responds within seconds, captures leads, and books appointments.

Marketing focuses on local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, and AI search discovery , helping businesses appear in tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity when customers search for services.

Reputation management includes generating 5-star reviews, responding to feedback, and removing unfair or policy-violating reviews. The company says it has removed more than 150,000 unfair reviews for clients.

“Most businesses don’t have access to the systems that enterprise brands use to stay available 24/7 across every customer channel,” said GetDandy’s Founder. “We built GetDandy so local businesses can compete at that level without teams or complex tools.”

“What makes GetDandy different is that enterprise-grade capability is now packaged for independent operators without requiring setup or training,” said Alex Bellini, Founder & CEO.

Industry data shows why this matters: 67% of local business inquiries go unanswered, while 78% of customers choose the business that responds first. At the same time, 89% of customers check Google before making a decision.

The platform supports industries including auto repair, HVAC, plumbing, med spa, dental, legal, salon, beauty, pet care, veterinary, home services, and restaurants.

GetDandy also offers a 90-day ROI guarantee, stating that if a business does not see a positive return within that period, it receives a refund.

The platform integrates with CRMs such as ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro, Jobber, Square, Mindbody, Vagaro, Boulevard, and GoHighLevel.

A GetDandy customer said: “I’ve been running my shop for over 20 years, and nothing has ever worked like this. It handles our calls and messages and even helps bring in reviews we would’ve missed. I honestly don’t have to think about it. It just runs in the background.”

GetDandy says the goal is to remove the structural advantage large brands have traditionally held by making enterprise AI accessible to any local business.

For More Information

GetDandy Website: https://www.getdandy.com

Main company website with product information.

Main company website with product information. Product Overview: https://www.getdandy.com/ai-agent-for-you

Details on AI workforce, channels, and pillars.

Details on AI workforce, channels, and pillars. Company Overview Deck: https://getdandy.com/press/

Visual summary of platform, clients, and results.

Visual summary of platform, clients, and results. Press Kit: https://www.getdandy.com/press

Logos, headshots, and product assets.





About GetDandy

GetDandy is an AI-powered growth platform operating a fully autonomous AI workforce for local businesses, managing customer communications, marketing visibility, and online reputation across multiple channels. The platform serves more than 10,000 businesses and enterprise brands across industries including home services, healthcare, legal, and hospitality.

Media Contact:

GetDandy

Adam Davis

(949) 239-0778

Press@getdandy.com

https://getdandy.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4dbe993-f859-4865-b861-55a4ab20d603