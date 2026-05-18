Phigolf Rolls Out App Update Enhancing Gameplay, Competition, and Rewards in Home Golf Simulator Experience





The updated Phigolf app interface on multiple devices, featuring enhanced graphics for home golf.

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhiNetworks, a sports IT company and creator of the Phigolf home golf system, today announced a major app update introducing new gameplay features, expanded competition modes, and system-wide improvements designed to enhance the overall user experience on its golf simulator platform.

The update is positioned as a timely enhancement to the Phigolf ecosystem, focusing on improving gameplay immersion, increasing user engagement, and expanding accessibility across devices.

Phigolf is a golf simulator system that uses a motion recognition sensor to track real golf swings, allowing users to play virtual rounds and casual golf games at home without the need for large or expensive equipment. The platform is used by golf enthusiasts worldwide for indoor practice and entertainment.

Enhanced Course Visuals for More Realistic Play

The latest update introduces improved course graphics designed to provide more detailed and natural rendering compared to previous versions, offering users a more immersive golfing experience.

Expanded Game Modes and Competitive Features

PhiNetworks has added new gameplay modes aimed at increasing competition and variety:

Head-to-Head Mode: A real-time 1-on-1 matchmaking feature allowing users to compete directly with players worldwide.

A real-time 1-on-1 matchmaking feature allowing users to compete directly with players worldwide. Network Game: A multiplayer mode supporting up to four players, where all participants play simultaneously for a faster competitive experience.

A multiplayer mode supporting up to four players, where all participants play simultaneously for a faster competitive experience. VIP Tournament: An exclusive premium competition mode designed for high-level gameplay.



These updates strengthen Phigolf’s focus on competitive, gamified golf experiences within its digital ecosystem.

New GP Reward System Introduced

The update also introduces the Gold Point (GP) reward system, allowing users to earn points through gameplay. These rewards can be used within the platform, adding an incentive structure designed to encourage continued engagement.

Improved UI/UX and Accessibility

PhiNetworks has redesigned the app interface to improve usability, featuring a more intuitive layout and streamlined navigation to support both new and existing users.

Smartwatch Compatibility Expansion

In addition to its dedicated sensor, Phigolf now supports gameplay via Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, expanding accessibility and enabling more flexible play options for users.

“This update reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the home golf experience through technology and user-focused design,” said a PhiNetworks spokesperson. “Our goal is to make Phigolf more engaging, accessible, and enjoyable for players around the world.”

About PhiNetworks

PhiNetworks is a sports technology company focused on developing innovative digital golf solutions, while pursuing a vision of “sportainment” that blends sports and entertainment into engaging interactive experiences. The company is the creator of Phigolf, a home golf simulator system that combines motion-sensing technology with interactive golf gameplay to provide an accessible indoor golf experience for users globally.

Media Contact:

PhiNetworks

+82-70-7019-9017

info@phigolf.com

https://phigolfstore.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc46c2be-e0eb-4511-8325-d03dabc63f60