Cities Management Named Association Management Company of the Year by Minneapolis Real Estate Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cities Management, an Associa® Company and leading provider of community and association management services throughout Minnesota, has been named Association Management Company of the Year by the Minneapolis Real Estate Journal.

The award was presented earlier this month at the publication’s annual Real Estate Awards ceremony, which recognizes outstanding companies and professionals shaping the Minnesota real estate landscape.

The Minneapolis Real Estate Journal Real Estate Awards honor companies that demonstrate exceptional performance and client service across Minnesota’s real estate industry. The Association Management Company of the Year award is presented to a firm that has exhibited outstanding leadership in managing homeowners associations, condominium associations and planned communities, distinguishing itself through operational excellence, resident satisfaction and community stewardship.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication of our entire team and the trust placed in us by the communities we serve every day,” said Matt McNeill, president of Cities Management. “We are deeply humbled to be recognized by the Minneapolis Real Estate Journal and remain committed to setting the standard for excellence in association management."

Cities Management has built a reputation as one of Minnesota’s most trusted association management firms, overseeing thousands of residential communities across the Twin Cities region. The company’s comprehensive service offering includes financial management and budgeting, maintenance coordination, vendor oversight, board governance support and community engagement programming — all delivered with a commitment to transparency and responsiveness.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com