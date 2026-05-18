Award-winning HR Software Vendor HiBob Named an ISG 2026 Vendor of Excellence for Human Capital Management (HCM) Platforms

New York, NY, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work and helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, today announced it has been named an ISG Vendor of Excellence in the Human Capital Management (HCM) Platform category for 2026.

Award-winning HR Software HiBob Named Best Human Capital Management (HCM) Platform for 2026

Recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, this award evaluates software providers based on product innovation, market presence, user experience, and the tangible value delivered to customers.

A Human Capital Management (HCM) platform serves as the foundational technology infrastructure that enables organizations to manage their global workforce. Unlike fragmented HR tools, a modern HCM platform provides a unified, single source of truth for all people data, integrating core HR, compensation, performance, and culture-building tools into one cohesive system. This centralized approach allows businesses to automate complex workflows, ensure compliance across multiple geographies, and deliver a consistent, engaging experience for employees regardless of their location.

HiBob's recognition in the HCM Platform category underscores the solution's robust architecture and its ability to scale seamlessly with fast-growing, multinational organizations.

"Being named an ISG Vendor of Excellence for our HCM Platform validates our core philosophy: that HR technology must be both powerful enough for complex global operations and intuitive enough for everyday use," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder at HiBob. "A true platform doesn't just store data; it connects people, processes, and insights. This recognition highlights our commitment to providing a flexible, AI-powered foundation that helps businesses navigate the modern world of work."

In addition to the HCM Platform category, HiBob was also named an ISG Vendor of Excellence in three other distinct categories for 2026: HCM Suites, HRMS, and Talent Suites—a significant expansion from its recognition in just a single category in 2025.

This latest recognition from ISG adds to HiBob's impressive momentum in 2026, following its recent naming as the Best HR Management Software by Hackernoon, and being recognized as the Best HR Software in Australia.

For more information about HiBob and Bob, visit www.hibob.com.

About Information Services Group (ISG)

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 5,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

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