Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana reports strong patient outcomes in first year of operation

Greenwood, Indiana, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana, which marks its first year of operation this June, is releasing initial patient outcome data showing recovery rates that exceed national benchmarks across multiple measures.

In its first six months of tracked outcomes, 88% of patients who completed the program reported sobriety at one month post-discharge. At six months, 70% remained sober — a figure that holds above the national average for addiction treatment programs.

Quality of life improvements were equally notable. Between 84% and 86% of patients reported good or improved quality of life and overall health at their six-month follow-up — a metric that reflects recovery not just as abstinence, but as a sustainable return to daily function.

The data covers the program's first six months of operation, with a second six-month dataset nearly complete. For a program that opened its doors just one year ago, the results reflect both the strength of the clinical model and the demand for accessible addiction treatment in Indiana. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, fewer than 1 in 5 Americans with a substance use disorder receive any form of treatment. Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana was founded to help close that gap for Hoosiers.

The Greenwood-based program offers treatment programs for drug addiction, alcohol addiction, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health conditions. Treatment programs are built around evidence-based therapies and individualized treatment plans. Same-day admissions are available.

Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana accepts most insurance plans and offers self-pay rates. To learn more or begin an intake assessment, visit redribbonrecoveryindiana.com or call (317) 707-9848.

About Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana

Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana is an alcohol and drug rehab in Indiana offering treatment for drug addiction, alcohol addiction, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health conditions. The center provides guidance and support for detox, inpatient treatment, and outpatient treatment, including OP, IOP, and PHP, as well as ongoing recovery options. All treatment programs are built around evidence-based therapies, individualized treatment plans, and a strong clinical foundation. Addiction treatment and mental health services at Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana are designed to address the root causes of substance abuse and mental illness. The facility accepts most insurance plans. Same-day admissions available.

Contact:

Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana | Alcohol and Drug Rehab

1411 W County Line Rd, Suite 1411A, Greenwood, IN 46142

(317) 707-9848

redribbonrecoveryindiana.com

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Press Inquiries

Pierce Aliberti

info@redribbonrecovery.com

(317) 707-9848

https://redribbonrecoveryindiana.com/

1411 W County Line Rd suite 1411a, Greenwood, IN 46142