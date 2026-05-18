Global Hotel Titans from Hilton, Hyatt, Wyndham, IHG and Accor Define Hospitality’s Future at the NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum “CEO Panel”

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 48th annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (NYU IHIF), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, today announces hospitality leaders from Hilton, Hyatt, Wyndham, IHG and Accor will participate on the “Global Hospitality CEO Panel: The View from the Boardroom.” NYU IHIF takes place on May 31 - June 2 at the New York Marriott Marquis in NYC.

On June 1, Christopher J. Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton Worldwide; Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt; Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Elie Maalouf, CEO, IHG Hotels and Resorts; and Sebastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, Accor will share boardroom perspectives on market dynamics, emerging trends and strategies for adapting to uncertainty. Sara Eisen, Anchor, Closing Bell, CNBC will moderate the panel.

“We are excited to welcome this standout lineup of CEOs. Each brings a unique viewpoint and together they will create a dynamic exchange of ideas. In this must-attend session, attendees will gain insight into how they are shaping the industry,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Living & Hospitality, Questex.

“NYU IHIF has served as a premier gathering for global business leaders, industry influencers and professionals for nearly five decades. We look forward to convening the hospitality ecosystem to share actionable insights on the industry’s trajectory and to provide rich networking opportunities that foster lasting connections,” said Nicolas Graf, Associate Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.

NYU IHIF will deliver unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events. Top industry executives from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives will discuss the latest trends, economic influences, and projections.

Other prominent leaders presenting at NYU IHIF include:

David Pepper, Chief Development Officer, Choice Hotels

Satya Anand, Group President U.S., Canada and Latin America, Marriott International

Kevin Osterhaus, President Global Lifestyle Brands, Hilton

Claire Wallace, SVP Acquisitions and Development, Pyramid Global Hospitality

Omer Acar, CEO Raffles and Fairmont, Accor

María Zarraluqui, SVP, Global Growth & Owner Relations, Hyatt Inclusive Collection

Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer, MGM Resorts International

Scott Strictland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts





NYU IHIF supports the future of hospitality investment. A share of proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships at the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and further support the program’s mission of educating and preparing future leaders and innovators for careers in global hospitality management, travel and tourism.

Click here to register to attend NYU IHIF.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Robert Britt at rbritt@questex.com.

For media registration, click here.

Stay connected with the NYU IHIF on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

About the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, now celebrating nearly 30 years of academic excellence, is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields. The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. For more information, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch .

Media Contacts

Ahna Holloran

NYU IHIF

aholloran@questex.com

Meryl Franzman

NYU IHIF

mfranzman@questex.com