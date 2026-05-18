Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market worth $67.38 billion by 2030, at 3.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Exterior Insulation Finish System Market is projected to grow from USD 57.73 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 67.38 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market will expand, owing to the increased concern regarding energy-efficient and sustainable construction methods. The growth of urbanization and the building of infrastructure is fueling demand in residential and commercial buildings. Tougher energy policies on building are fueling the use of superior insulation systems. Also, renovation and retrofit projects are contributing to the development of the market.

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500 - Market Data Tables

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List of Key Players in Exterior Insulation Finish System Market:

BASF SE (Germany) Saint-Gobain (France) Sika AG (Switzerland) Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Owens Corning (US) STO SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) RPM International (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Exterior Insulation Finish System Market:

Drivers: Urbanization and infrastructure-led construction growth. Restraint: High dependence on skilled labor and installation quality limits adoption. Opportunity: Advanced materials and smart exterior insulation and finish system technologies. Challenge: Limited awareness among end users.

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Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the polymer-modified (PM) segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024. By insulation type, the mineral wool (MW) segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024. The residential segment accounted for the second-largest share of the exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market in 2024. North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market in 2024.

The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market is studied for five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is the leading region in the exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market. The market in the region is driven by stringent energy-efficiency policies and the use of green building policies. Renovation is one of the major factors that has driven the market growth. Awareness about thermal insulation is one of the factors that supports the domination of Europe in the global market.

The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market is set to show stable growth due to steady construction activity in residential and non-residential markets. The trend towards the use of exterior insulation and finish systems in new construction is due to the increased concern with the energy efficiency of a building. Moreover, the presence of consistent demand in renovation and remodelling activities also helps in the growth of the market.

The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market is segmented by type into polymer-based (PB) and polymer-modified (PM). The polymer-based (PB) segment is the leading type as it is the most flexible, strong, and resilient against cracking. These systems come with superior weather protection and design. Consequently, exterior insulation and finish systems, which are constructed using polymers, are favoured greatly in contemporary construction projects.

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The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market is segmented by insulation type into expanded polystyrene (EPS), mineral wool (MW), and other insulation types. Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is the leading insulation type as it is light and offers good thermal performance. It is cheap and simple to install and is popular among contractors.

The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market is segmented by end-use into residential and non-residential. Non-residential is the leading end-use segment due to the increase in investments in commercial buildings, offices, hospitals, and learning institutions. Exterior insulation and finish systems are popular in the construction of non-residential buildings to save energy and enhance the aesthetics of the facade. Growing pressure on sustainable building materials also contributes to the growth of the segment.

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