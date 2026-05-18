Performance Contracting Group, the Nation’s Largest Drywall and Ceiling Contractor, Selects Track3D as Enterprise Standard

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track3D today announced a multi-year enterprise agreement with Performance Contracting Group , the largest drywall and ceiling contractor in the United States. With approximately 12,000 projects executed annually nationwide, PCG is deploying Track3D’s Reality Intelligence platform to support execution across its most complex specialty contracting work.

Since deployment began, Track3D has automatically tracked progress across $413 million in active project value within PCG’s portfolio, monitoring 65 unique drywall and ceiling elements tied directly to PCG’s internal cost codes – a level of granularity most progress monitoring platforms aren't built to deliver.

Specialty trade partners track progress at a fundamentally different level of detail than general contractors. Where a GC tracks drywall as a broad category, trade partners track framing, hanging, and taping as distinct categories, with further sub-categorization as each carries unique labor profiles, billing implications, and crew assignments. Through close collaboration with PCG's operations teams, Track3D built to that standard, extending its platform to support trade-specific dashboards and tie every tracked element directly to PCG's cost codes.

The operational impact is concrete. In some instances, Track3D eliminated up to 48 hours of manual reporting per week, replacing a tedious process where two team members previously spent two to three days every week manually compiling progress updates. Track3D now generates these progress insights automatically, using the existing reality data, and lets team members support crews and execution.

“Tracking the granular detail a trade partner demands, tying installed work directly to our specific cost codes, isn’t something legacy platforms were built to handle. Track3D didn’t ask us to fit our work into their model. They built on how PCG operates, automating our reporting process and giving our people their time back to focus on proactive decision-making and field execution.” said Brett Dahmer , CFO, Performance Contracting Group.

"Track3D is built field-first, and working with PCG pushed us to go even deeper to track at the specificity their work demands. That collaboration shaped how we evolved the platform, and seeing it translate into real impact across their portfolio is what makes partnerships like this worth everything." said Chaitanya NK , Co-Founder & CEO of Track3D .

The agreement reflects a core Track3D belief: GCs and trade partners need different views of the same site. GCs need an integrated picture of what is moving and what is at risk. Trade partners need granularity of what is installed, where, by which crew, and against which cost code. Track3D's platform serves to surface the right level of detail for each.

This announcement builds on Track3D's growing enterprise momentum, including its previously announced partnership with Hensel Phelps, one of the largest general contractors in the United States. Track3D is currently in active engagement with several of the largest mechanical, electrical, and concrete contractors in North America.

About Track3D

Track3D is transforming construction monitoring with an AI-first Reality Intelligence Platform that integrates advanced AI with reality capture data to provide an unprecedented overview of project monitoring. Track3D ensures that every detail is tracked, progress is monitored, significantly reducing costly reworks and delays.

To learn more, visit track3d.ai/ and follow Track3D on LinkedIn .

About Performance Contracting Group

PCG is the largest drywall and ceiling contractor in the United States, delivering a broad array of contracting services across commercial, industrial, mission-critical, and institutional markets nationwide. Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, PCG has spent over six decades executing at scale across some of the country's most demanding construction projects. With a workforce of skilled craft professionals managing thousands of projects annually, PCG has earned its position as one of the most-trusted specialty contractors in the industry and has been consistently recognized on the ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors list.

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