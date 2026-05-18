Heat Pump Water Heater Market to Hit USD 22 Bn by 2031 Amid Strong Push from Energy Efficiency Standards, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence report, the heat pump water heater market size is expected to grow from USD 12.96 billion in 2026 to reach USD 22.76 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.92%. Market growth is being driven by stricter energy-efficiency regulations, refrigerant transition policies, and zero-emission initiatives across major economies. In the United States, upcoming Department of Energy standards are accelerating the adoption of heat pump-based systems, while federal tax credits and rebate programs are helping reduce installation costs for consumers. Smart connected heat pump water heaters are also gaining momentum as utilities encourage flexible energy usage and lower-carbon electricity consumption.

Heat Pump Water Heater Market Growth Drivers

High-Temperature Heat Pumps Enabling Wider Commercial Adoption

High-temperature heat pump water heaters using R744 and R290 refrigerants are now able to produce very hot water required for hygiene-sensitive settings such as hospitals, hotels, and large residential complexes. These systems meet strict sanitation needs like Legionella control while maintaining good efficiency, making all-electric solutions more viable than earlier options. With regulations increasingly limiting gas-based water heating, these technologies are gaining traction in retrofit and central plant upgrades. Their modular, scalable design also helps large facilities adopt them in phases without major disruption. Overall, these advancements are expanding the use of heat pump water heating into more demanding commercial environments beyond traditional residential applications.

US Efficiency Standards Accelerating Heat Pump Water Heater Adoption

New efficiency requirements introduced by the US Department of Energy are pushing electric storage water heaters toward higher performance levels that are most easily achieved with heat pump technology. Although full compliance begins later in the decade, manufacturers and distributors are already adjusting product lines and supply chains in anticipation. This shift is influencing both residential replacements and commercial system planning, as building operators look for solutions that meet stricter efficiency and safety expectations without relying on combustion systems. High-performance heat pump designs are increasingly being considered for larger facilities, including centralized hot water systems. Overall, the regulation is expected to speed up the transition toward heat pump water heaters and reshape purchasing decisions across both residential and commercial markets.

Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific Driving Innovation and Adoption in Heat Pump Water Heating

Asia-Pacific remains a major center for heat pump water heater demand, supported by early adoption and strong familiarity with CO₂-based systems, especially in markets like Japan. Product development in the region is increasingly focused on smarter operation, including systems that optimize heating based on weather and energy pricing to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Manufacturers are also designing more compact units to better fit dense urban housing, helping expand usage beyond single-family homes into apartments and shared buildings. These improvements, along with supportive utility programs and electrification efforts, continue to strengthen adoption and innovation in the region’s water heating market.

North America Policy Push Accelerating Heat Pump Water Heater Adoption

North America is expected to see steady growth in heat pump water heater adoption, supported by tighter federal efficiency rules and financial incentives that make these systems more affordable for households and rental properties. Upcoming regulations are already influencing manufacturers and installers to adjust product development and workforce readiness ahead of compliance timelines. Tax credits and rebate programs further improve cost attractiveness by lowering upfront investment barriers, encouraging faster replacement of older electric and gas water heaters. In addition, local restrictions on gas-based systems in some areas are reinforcing the shift toward fully electric solutions in both residential and commercial buildings. Together, these factors are steadily positioning heat pump water heaters as a mainstream option in the region’s transition to cleaner building energy systems.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Our analysis of the heat pump water heater market incorporates cross-verified inputs on manufacturer activity, policy direction, and adoption trends, with Mordor Intelligence applying a consistent, multi-source validation approach to deliver conclusions grounded in observable industry data rather than single-source assumptions.”





Major Segments Highlighted in the Heat Pump Water Heater Market Report

By Technology

Air-source (Air-to-Water)

Water-source (Water-to-Water)

Ground-source (Geothermal)





By Capacity (Tank Volume)

Up to 200 L

200–500 L

Above 500 L





By End-User

Residential

Commercial





By Distribution Channel

B2C/Retail Channels

Multi-brand Stores

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Online

Other Distribution Channels

B2B/Direct Sales





By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Heat Pump Water Heater Industry



Study Period 2021-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 12.96 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 22.76 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 11.92% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 North America projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Technology, By Capacity (Tank Volume), By End-User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Heat Pump Water Heater Companies:

Rheem Manufacturing Company

A. O. Smith Corporation

Ariston Group

Panasonic Holdings (ECO Cute)

Mitsubishi Electric (QAHV/Q-ton ranges)

Daikin Industries

Bosch Thermotechnology

Stiebel Eltron

Bradford White

Vaillant Group

Viessmann (Carrier Global Group brand)

Atlantic Group

Glen Dimplex

NIBE Industrier

Midea Group

Gree Electric

Haier Smart Home

Rinnai Corp.

Sanden (ECO2 Systems / SANCO2)

LG Electronics (HPWH)



Get in-depth industry insights on the heat pump water heater market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heat-pump-water-heater-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Europe Residential Water Heater Market Size: The Europe residential water heater market was valued at USD 8.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.15 billion in 2026, further increasing to USD 11.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.84% (2026–2031). This growth is driven by strong decarbonization policies, electrification trends, and incentive programs that encourage the replacement of fossil-fuel-based systems with cleaner alternatives. Adoption is also supported by rising demand for smart, connected water heaters that integrate with building energy management systems, helping improve efficiency and reduce long-term operating costs.

Saudi Arabia Electric Water Heater Market Share: The Saudi Arabia electric water heater market is analyzed across multiple segments, including product types such as storage tank and tankless water heaters, as well as capacity categories covering small, medium, and large units. It is also segmented by end use into residential and commercial applications, and by distribution channels spanning online and offline sales. Regionally, the market is assessed across the central, western, eastern, southern, and northern areas of the country. All market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

GCC Electric Water Heater Market Growth: The GCC electric water heater market is moderately consolidated, with a small group of leading suppliers accounting for a significant portion of total market share. Major international companies are expanding their presence through acquisitions and broader HVAC and hot water solutions, allowing them to compete more effectively in large and complex projects. At the same time, regional manufacturers are improving production capabilities and focusing on durable, corrosion-resistant products suited to local water conditions. These developments are enhancing product quality and increasing the range of available solutions across storage, tankless, and heat pump water heater segments.

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