Feed Premixes Market Trends and Global Forecast Report 2026-2035: $37.64 Bn Market Growth Driven by Increased Demand for Animal-derived Proteins and a Rising Global Livestock Population

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Premixes Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Ingredient, Type of Form, Type of Livestock, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed premixes market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand from USD 18.29 billion in the current year to USD 37.64 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period.

The report on the feed premixes market offers insights into market sizing and opportunity analysis, emphasizing ingredient type, form, livestock categories, and geographical regions. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis provides an understanding of the players in the market, supported by company profiles, recent developments, and industry trends.

Amidst a growing global population, the demand for nutritious food and agricultural inputs has intensified, underpinning the expansion of the feed premixes market. These premixes, consisting of ingredients like vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and probiotics, play a crucial role in animal health and productivity by delivering balanced nutrition and ensuring even nutrient distribution. They are offered in both dry and liquid forms, tailored to meet specific nutritional requirements.

The escalating global consumption of animal-derived products, coupled with a heightened awareness of animal health and nutrition, is boosting the demand for feed premixes. This trend is further supported by the proliferation of livestock production and the establishment of new production facilities, particularly in developing regions.

Market Share Insights

Based on ingredient type, vitamins hold the dominant market share, emphasizing the importance of amino acids in animal growth and development. The dry-form segment is a market leader due to its ease of handling and long shelf life compared to liquid forms. In terms of livestock, poultry dominates the market due to the high demand for poultry meat and eggs. However, the swine segment is projected to experience notable growth, driven by increased global pork demand.

Asia leads the geographical segmentation, with North America being the second-largest market. North America's sophisticated livestock industry, especially in the US and Canada, drives demand, supported by stringent safety regulations requiring nutritious feed additives.

Research Coverage

Key Questions and Benefits

This report answers crucial questions about market engagement, leading companies, influencing factors, current and future market sizes, and distribution of opportunities across key segments. Stakeholders can benefit from a detailed analysis of market dynamics, aiding in informed decision-making and strategy development.

Feed Premixes Market Segmentation

Type of Ingredient: Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Minerals, Vitamins, Others

Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Minerals, Vitamins, Others Type of Form: Dry, Liquid

Dry, Liquid Type of Livestock: Aquatic Animals, Equine, Pets, Poultry, Ruminants, Swine

Aquatic Animals, Equine, Pets, Poultry, Ruminants, Swine Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, Rest of the World

Companies Featured

AB Agri

Agrifirm

Agrofeed

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

BEC Feed solutions

Cargill

Corbion

DLG

InVivo

Kemin Industries

KG Group

Koninklike

Lallemand

Land O'Lakes

Lexington Enterprises

Nutreco

Phibro Animal Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe9m7s

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