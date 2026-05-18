XRP News: SurgeXRP, A RWA Marketplace On Ripple Ledger Announces SGP Token Presale Ahead of Q3 2026 Platform Release



GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeXRP, a real-world asset (RWA) platform building tokenized real estate infrastructure on the XRP Ledger, has announced the upcoming launch of its native SGP utility token ahead of the platform’s planned public beta release in Q3 2026.

The SGP token presale begins on May 18 through a limited early-access participation event designed for initial community members and ecosystem supporters.

[Join SurgeXRP Presale]

SGP will function as the utility layer of the SurgeXRP ecosystem, supporting platform participation, governance features, staking mechanisms, ecosystem incentives, and access to future tokenized property offerings developed within the network.

The total supply of SGP is permanently capped at 200 million tokens, with no additional minting planned.

According to the project, 50% of the total supply will be allocated during an initial 60-day launch window before broader market availability on XRPL-native decentralized exchanges, including XMagnetic and XPMarket.

[Join SGP Presale]

Market-Based Token Launch Structure

Unlike many token launches that establish a fixed valuation prior to market participation, SurgeXRP stated that the final implied valuation of the SGP token will be determined dynamically based on total participation during the launch period.

The company says this approach is intended to allow broader market-driven price discovery during a period of continued volatility across digital asset markets.

Focus on Real Estate Tokenization

SurgeXRP is developing infrastructure focused on the tokenization of income-generating real estate assets using blockchain-based ownership and settlement systems connected to the XRP Ledger.

The platform enters the market as interest in tokenized real-world assets continues to accelerate globally.

Industry analysts increasingly view RWA tokenization as one of the fastest-growing sectors in blockchain infrastructure, with applications spanning real estate, private credit, commodities, and traditional financial instruments.

Real estate remains one of the world’s largest asset classes, yet participation has historically been constrained by high capital requirements, limited liquidity, geographic restrictions, and operational complexity.

SurgeXRP aims to reduce these barriers by creating a platform where selected real estate assets can be digitally represented and accessed through blockchain infrastructure while maintaining structured off-chain legal ownership frameworks.

Platform Structure and XRPL Infrastructure

According to the company, SurgeXRP’s initial strategy is centered on operational rental properties and income-generating real estate.

Properties listed on the platform are expected to be structured through dedicated legal entities designed to connect real-world ownership rights with on-chain digital asset representation on the XRP Ledger.

The platform is also exploring integrations with emerging XRPL-based financial infrastructure, including RLUSD, for operational processes such as settlement and distribution mechanisms where applicable.

SurgeXRP selected the XRP Ledger due to its:

Low transaction costs, fast settlement speeds, native token issuance capabilities and built-in decentralized exchange functionality.

The company believes these features make XRPL well suited for scalable real-world asset infrastructure and high-frequency blockchain-based financial activity.

[Join Presale]

Beta Launch Scheduled for Q3 2026

SurgeXRP confirmed that the platform is currently in active development, with a public beta targeted for Q3 2026 in line with the project’s roadmap following the conclusion of the initial SGP launch event.

Users interested in the early access presale, platform updates, and future announcements can join the project’s telegram community.

About SurgeXRP

SurgeXRP is a blockchain-based real-world asset platform focused on tokenized real estate infrastructure built on the XRP Ledger.

The platform is designed to support transparent, accessible, and digitally native participation in real-world assets through blockchain-enabled ownership systems.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://surgexrp.com

Whitepaper: https://docs.surgexrp.com

Telegram: https://t.me/surgexrpdotcom

X: https://x.com/surgexrpdotcom

Media Contact: Artem

Email: support@surgexrp.com

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