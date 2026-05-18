Blue Star Families and The Walt Disney Company Bring Disney Magic to Local Military Kids and Families in Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary

Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, hosted a special Blue Star Books event at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, bringing together more than 500 military children and family members for a day centered on connection, storytelling, and belonging. Military family life is challenging with frequent separations due to the needs of the service. This gathering served as a reminder of the strength, connection and support found in community.

The event marks the 25th and largest-ever Blue Star Books event held in collaboration with Disney — a milestone that reflects more than a decade of shared commitment to the well-being of military-connected families across the country.

The event also marks a significant expansion of Blue Star Families longstanding relationship with Disney. As part of “Disney Celebrates America”, a company-wide commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, The Walt Disney Company committed $2.5 million to support servicemembers, veterans, and their families — an investment that will help Blue Star Families deliver programs that provide stability, connection, and joy to families navigating the demands of military life.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast walks with military children through the halls of the Library of Congress during the largest-ever Blue Star Books event, bringing together more than 500 military children and their families. For over 10 years, Disney has supported Blue Star Families donating more than 370,000 books to enrich military families.

“Military children navigate constant change with new schools, new communities, and time apart from loved ones,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “Programs like Blue Star Books create consistent, positive touchpoints where kids can connect with one another and feel a true sense of belonging. With Disney’s generous support, we’re able to expand those moments in meaningful and lasting ways — and doing so at the Library of Congress, America’s great repository of story and imagination, makes this milestone even more special.”

“Stories have a powerful way of bringing people together—especially for military families navigating time apart,” said Lisa Haines, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at The Walt Disney Company. “Through our work with Blue Star Families, we’re honored to create moments of connection, comfort and joy, continuing Disney’s longstanding admiration for those who serve and the families who stand beside them.”

Held in the historic Library of Congress, the event brought military families together for a day centered on community. Children received free Disney and National Geographic books and participated in Disney-themed activities, story readings and interactive experiences with Disney characters including Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, Mickey Mouse and more. The day also included a large-scale volunteer effort, with more than 1,000 welcome kits distributed, having been assembled earlier this week by congressional staff and members on Capitol Hill and Disney VoluntEARS in support of military families. For families that move frequently and often find themselves far from familiar support networks, moments like these offer something invaluable: the feeling of belonging.

Since launching Blue Star Books, Blue Star Families has reached more than 775,000 military-connected children across the country, from installations and schools to libraries and hospitals. Disney has contributed more than 370,000 books to the program, ensuring that military children have access to the same enriching experiences as their civilian peers, no matter where their families are stationed. This weekend’s Library of Congress event is part of a broader series of Blue Star Books activations taking place at installations and community locations nationwide throughout the year.

Supporting Military Children Through the Challenges of Relocation and PCS Moves

The need is real: Blue Star Families annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey (MFLS) shows that family well-being is closely tied to stability and connection at home, and nearly one-third of active-duty families completed a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move in the past year alone. With the support of companies like The Walt Disney Company, Blue Star Families is helping ensure that military children, wherever they are stationed, have access to the stories, imagination, and community that every child deserves.

To view the Electronic Press Kit, click here.

About Blue Star Families​​

Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A “blue star family” is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts.

About The Walt Disney Company

For more than 100 years, Disney has been committed to bringing happiness to kids and families around the world. Learn more about Disney’s commitment to delivering happiness and joy when it’s needed most at joy.disney.com. To learn more about Disney’s legacy of support for veterans and military families, click here.

Contact Info



Angela Nicholas

anicholas@bluestarfam.org

+1 202-630-2583