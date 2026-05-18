Automated Liquid Handling Systems Research Report 2026: Market Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Currently 70 Established Players Offering Over 150 Automated Pipetting Systems

The automated liquid handling systems market offers growth opportunities in various segments. Air displacement technology, disposable tips, and standalone instruments dominate current usage. High-throughput screening applications and biotechnology/pharmaceutical end users drive demand, with North America as a key region. Rapid technology advancements and partnerships enhance market dynamics.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Pipetting Technology, Washing Technology, Modality Type of Instrument, Application, End User and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global automated liquid handling systems market is projected to advance from USD 3.50 billion currently to USD 6.35 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market is segmented into various categories including pipetting technology, washing technology, modality, type of instrument, application, end user, and key geographical regions.

The pharmaceutical industry has embraced automated liquid handling systems due to their benefits over manual methods, such as increased throughput, precision, and time savings. The adoption of these systems has provided laboratories with competitive advantages, leading to a rise in demand. The market also benefits from advancements in technologies tailored to meet diverse end-user needs.

Prominent companies include Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Eppendorf, Hamilton Robotics, MyGenostics, Tecan, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Insights:

  • There are currently 70 established players offering over 150 automated pipetting systems globally.
  • Sixty percent of these systems provide barcode identification for tracking sample reagents.
  • Over 80% of automated microplate washers function as standalone workstations compatible with flat microplates.
  • Partnership activities have grown at a CAGR of over 30%, with the majority of deals signed in the last three years.
  • Around 500 patents related to these systems indicate a robust pace of innovation.
  • North America currently holds the largest market share but Asia-Pacific is expected to witness higher growth.

Market Segmentation:

  • Pipetting Technology: Contact, Air Displacement, Piston/Positive Displacement, Acoustic, Free-jet.
  • Washing Technology: Ultrasonic, Acoustic, Centrifugal.
  • Modality: Fixed Tips, Disposable Tips.
  • Instrument Type: Standalone, Individual Benchtop Workstation, Multi Instrument Systems.
  • Application: Serial Dilution, PCR/qPCR Setup, High-throughput Screening, ELISA, among others.
  • End Users: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Hospitals.
  • Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America.

Leading Segments:

  • Pipetting Technology: Air Displacement holds a 30% market share.
  • Modality: Disposable tips dominate with a 75% share.
  • Instrument Type: Standalone systems lead with a 35% share.
  • Application: High-throughput screening is the fastest-growing segment.
  • End User: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies hold the largest share at 45%.

Reasons to Buy:

  • Comprehensive market analysis and revenue projections.
  • Insights into the competitive landscape for strategic positioning.
  • Total market overview with drivers, barriers, and growth opportunities.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skye06

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments 

 

            




    

        

            
                Automated Pipetting Systems

                        

                
            
            
                Automated Microplate Washers

                        

                
            
            
                Distribution by Application

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Automated Liquid Handling
                            
                            
                                Liquid Handling
                            
                            
                                Liquid Handling System
                            
                            
                                Material Handling Equipment
                            
                            
                                Microplate Washer
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 