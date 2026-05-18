Micro Inverter Market Size to Worth USD 24.7 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micro-Inverter Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Micro-Inverter Market Size was valued at USD 4.42 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.97% during 2026-2035.”

Accelerating Adoption of Rooftop Solar and Smart Energy Management Platforms Globally

Micro Inverters Market is mainly propelled by the increasing number of rooftop solar installations in the residential as well as commercial sectors globally. Rising power prices, increase in demand for renewable energy sources, and awareness about the benefits offered by energy yield from micro inverters as compared to the string inverter system are some of the major factors that are expected to fuel their adoption in the coming years. Micro inverters help in offering module optimization, increased safety, easy scalability, and better monitoring solutions, which make them highly popular among solar power generators.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Enphase Energy, Inc.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.

APsystems

SMA Solar Technology AG

Chilicon Power LLC

ABB Ltd. (Fimer)

Darfon Electronics Corp.

Sparq Systems Inc.

Altenergy Power System Inc. (APS)

Siemens Energy AG

Delta Electronics Inc.

GreenBrilliance USA

Yotta Energy

Birdview Solar

Tigo Energy Inc.

Northern Electric Power

AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG

Zhejiang Envertech Corp.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Micro-Inverter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.42 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 24.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.97% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Single Phase, Three Phase)

• By Power Rating (Below 250 W, Between 250 to 500 W, Above 500 W)

• By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Electric Utility)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Three-Phase occupied the highest market share in the Micro Inverter Market in 2025 due to its extensive use in commercial and large rooftop solar projects needing better energy balance and efficiency. The Single-Phase segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the growing popularity of rooftop solar projects among residential consumers and the need for cost-effective solar power systems.

By Power Rating

Above 500 W occupied the leading position in the market in 2025 with close to 45% of the market share as the technology was extensively used in large residential, commercial, and industrial solar projects that required greater energy conversion efficiency and low balance-of-systems cost. The 250–500 W segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to growing use in mid-sized residential rooftop solar projects.

By End-User

Residential was expected to dominate the market shares in 2025 as consumers prefer micro inverters due to their high-performance monitoring, tolerance to shades, and module-level performance optimization capacity. Commercial is likely to exhibit the fastest CAGR as solar panels are highly adopted in offices, warehouses, shopping centers, and factories that aim to cut down energy costs and achieve sustainability.

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific was the leading player in the global Micro Inverter Market with almost 40% share in 2025, driven by extensive government support and incentives for rooftop solar installations, urbanization trends, and availability of huge solar manufacturing hubs in nations like China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Increasing installations of rooftop solar systems and favorable government policies on renewables will boost the market in the coming years.

The Europe Micro Inverter Market is estimated to be USD 1.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.94% during 2026–2035. Europe Micro Inverter Market is influenced by increasing installation of rooftop solar systems, favorable government policies, rising investment in renewable energy and energy efficient solutions. Moreover, microinverters have higher efficiency and provide better performance.

The fastest growing region will be North America during the forecast period due to rising adoption of residential solar systems in the United States, federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) backing, and the increasing installation of solar plus storage systems.

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Recent Developments:

In 2026 , Enphase Energy expanded its IQ System Controller platform globally with enhanced grid-forming capabilities and vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging integration, enabling homeowners to use EV batteries as backup power through micro inverter systems.

, Enphase Energy expanded its IQ System Controller platform globally with enhanced grid-forming capabilities and vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging integration, enabling homeowners to use EV batteries as backup power through micro inverter systems. In April 2025, Enphase Energy launched the IQ System Controller in France and the Netherlands, enabling integrated energy management through microinverters, energy storage, and smart monitoring systems for optimized electricity usage and backup power support.

Exclusive Sections of the Micro-Inverter Market Report (The USPs):

SOLAR ENERGY YIELD OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate how module-level power optimization improves solar generation efficiency under shading, panel mismatch, and varying rooftop conditions.

– helps you evaluate how module-level power optimization improves solar generation efficiency under shading, panel mismatch, and varying rooftop conditions. GRID-FORMING & ENERGY RESILIENCE INSIGHTS – helps you understand the adoption of advanced grid-forming micro inverter systems enabling backup power and resilient energy management during outages.

– helps you understand the adoption of advanced grid-forming micro inverter systems enabling backup power and resilient energy management during outages. SOLAR-PLUS-STORAGE INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you identify emerging opportunities in integrated solar, battery storage, EV charging, and smart home energy management ecosystems.

– helps you identify emerging opportunities in integrated solar, battery storage, EV charging, and smart home energy management ecosystems. RESIDENTIAL VS COMMERCIAL INSTALLATION ANALYSIS – helps you assess adoption patterns across rooftop solar installations in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors globally.

– helps you assess adoption patterns across rooftop solar installations in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors globally. REGIONAL SOLAR INCENTIVE & POLICY IMPACT – helps you uncover how tax credits, renewable energy mandates, net metering policies, and government incentives influence market expansion.

– helps you uncover how tax credits, renewable energy mandates, net metering policies, and government incentives influence market expansion. MICRO INVERTER TECHNOLOGY & MONITORING ADVANCEMENTS – helps you analyze innovations in wireless diagnostics, AI-powered monitoring, rapid shutdown compliance, and remote maintenance capabilities across modern solar systems.

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