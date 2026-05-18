Arvinas Employees Give Back During Company-wide Impact Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to create a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that employees across Connecticut, in the Greater Boston area, and around the country, took part in the Company’s fourth Arvinas Impact Day this past Friday. This company-wide day of service brings employees together to give back to their communities through volunteer activities that will make a meaningful difference across the Greater New Haven area and beyond.

“Impact Day is a meaningful reflection of our values at Arvinas, bringing together our commitment to patients and our desire to support the communities where we live and work,” said Randy Teel, Ph.D., President and CEO at Arvinas. “I’m continually inspired by the passion and dedication of our employees across the organization as they come together to make a tangible difference. Their efforts highlight the strength of our culture and our shared purpose to create lasting impact for patients and communities alike.”

This year, employees participated in a range of organized volunteer projects focused on preparing and serving meals to patients and their family members, creating blankets for those experiencing hospital stays, and beautifying indoor and outdoor spaces to help make a measurable impact across multiple communities.

“Volunteers like the Arvinas team help make a meaningful difference for the families we aim to serve. By helping care for our spaces, they allow us to focus on what matters most – providing comfort, support, and a sense of home for families with children receiving medical care,” said Michelle D’Amore, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut & Western Massachusetts.

Highlights from Arvinas Impact Day 2026 include:

• Ronald McDonald House: Volunteers cleaned and organized indoor and outdoor spaces supporting families with children in need of medical care.

• Fleece & Thank You: Employees created fleece blankets for children facing extended hospital stays, with opportunities to participate both remotely and on-site in New Haven.



• American Cancer Society Hope Lodge: Volunteers served meals to cancer patients and their caregivers in Boston, MA.

• Save the Sound: Employees collected trash to help preserve and protect the Long Island Sound.

• Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Haven: Teams supported facility beautification efforts at locations in New Haven and Wallingford, CT.



• Community Soup Kitchen: Employees prepared and served meals to members of the New Haven community.



About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative diseases; ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancers; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-027, targeting the polyglutamine-expanded androgen receptor, or polyQ-AR, in skeletal muscle; and vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Arvinas Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

347-247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Alyssa Kuciunas

331-481-3751

Alyssa.Kuciunas-c@arvinas.com