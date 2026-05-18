Biosimilars Market to Reach USD 72.29 Billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biosimilars market is projected to grow from USD 35.04 billion in 2025 to USD 72.29 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%. Rising healthcare costs, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and growing demand for affordable biologic therapies are accelerating biosimilar adoption worldwide.

The market is also benefiting from stronger regulatory support and increased confidence among healthcare providers regarding the safety and effectiveness of biosimilars. As governments and insurers push for cost optimization, biosimilars are emerging as a critical solution for improving treatment accessibility without compromising clinical outcomes.

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What Is Driving Rapid Growth in the Biosimilars Market?

A surge in biosimilar approvals, increasing product launches, and upcoming patent expirations of blockbuster biologics are reshaping the pharmaceutical landscape. Healthcare providers and payers are actively adopting biosimilars to improve patient access while reducing treatment costs across oncology, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.

In addition, major pharmaceutical companies are significantly increasing investments in biosimilar R&D and manufacturing infrastructure. Strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and commercialization partnerships are helping companies accelerate product development timelines and strengthen their competitive positioning in global markets.

Why Are GLP-1 Biosimilars Generating Industry Attention?

GLP-1 therapies such as semaglutide and liraglutide have become major revenue drivers in diabetes and obesity treatment. With semaglutide patents expected to expire in China by 2026 and globally by 2031, biosimilar manufacturers are positioning themselves to enter one of the fastest-growing therapeutic categories. Industry estimates suggest semaglutide biosimilars could contribute nearly 25% of the global biosimilars market by 2035.

The growing global burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is further intensifying demand for affordable metabolic therapies. Several Chinese, Indian, and European pharmaceutical companies are rapidly advancing clinical development programs to capitalize on this high-growth opportunity and expand patient access in emerging markets.

Which Segment Leads the Biosimilars Market?

Monoclonal antibodies continue to dominate the market due to their widespread use in cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. Biosimilars for infliximab, rituximab, trastuzumab, and adalimumab are driving strong commercial demand as pharmaceutical companies expand their biologics portfolios.

The increasing loss of patent exclusivity for leading biologic drugs is creating significant opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers. As pricing competition intensifies, healthcare systems are increasingly adopting monoclonal antibody biosimilars to improve affordability while maintaining access to advanced therapies.

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Why Does Oncology Hold the Largest Market Share?

The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by rising global cancer cases and increasing availability of oncology biosimilars. Cost-effective alternatives to high-priced cancer biologics are helping healthcare systems improve treatment accessibility while managing expenditure pressures.

Pharmaceutical companies are prioritizing oncology-focused biosimilar pipelines due to strong commercial demand and growing clinical acceptance. Continuous regulatory approvals and strategic product launches are expected to further strengthen the role of oncology biosimilars in cancer treatment over the coming years.

Which Region Is Leading Global Biosimilar Adoption?

Europe remains the leading regional market due to strong regulatory support, extensive biosimilar approvals, and favorable reimbursement policies. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK continue to drive adoption across multiple therapeutic areas.

The European Medicines Agency has played a major role in accelerating biosimilar adoption through streamlined approval pathways and robust pharmacovigilance frameworks. These initiatives have improved physician confidence and enabled broader patient access to biologic therapies across the region.

Who Are the Key Players Expanding the Competitive Landscape?

Major industry participants include Sandoz Group AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., and Biocon Limited. Companies are strengthening their market positions through collaborations, licensing agreements, product launches, and manufacturing expansion initiatives.

Several market leaders are also investing heavily in advanced biologics manufacturing technologies and expanding their global commercialization networks. These strategic initiatives are helping companies improve operational efficiency, accelerate approvals, and strengthen long-term market competitiveness.

Why Does This Market Matter Now?

As healthcare systems worldwide focus on affordability and broader patient access, biosimilars are becoming essential to long-term pharmaceutical and healthcare strategies. The combination of patent expirations, regulatory support, and growing biologics demand is expected to create significant commercial opportunities over the next decade.

At the same time, increasing adoption of biosimilars is expected to reshape global healthcare economics by reducing treatment costs and improving access to advanced therapies in both developed and emerging markets. This evolving landscape presents substantial opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, investors, and healthcare providers seeking sustainable growth.

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