Medical Adhesives Research and Forecast Report 2026-2035: $23+ Bn Market is Fiercely Competitive, Featuring Giants Like 3M Company, Avery Dennison, Baxter, Dow Chemical, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesives Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Resin, Type of Technology, Areas of Application, Type of Enterprise, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical adhesives market, valued at USD 13.01 billion currently, is projected to reach USD 23.04 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%,fueled by a surge in minimally invasive procedures, demand for advanced wound care, and the rise of wearable medical tech.

Asia dominates the market due to robust medical product demand, rapid industrialization, and technological innovations, boosting medical tourism in countries like China and India.

Medical Adhesives Market: Key Takeaways

Key Drivers Propelling Growth:

The adoption of advanced wound care and minimally invasive techniques, driven by an aging population and rising chronic diseases, is crucial for market expansion. Continuous progress in adhesive technology, including bio-based and smart adhesives, enhances their application in surgical, diagnostic, and home care settings. Increasing healthcare expenditures, particularly in developing nations, amplify the need for cost-effective, high-quality adhesive solutions.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations include smart adhesives with monitoring sensors and bioresorbable materials for minimal invasive procedures. Developments focus on biocompatible, skin-safe, and eco-friendly formulations, improving wearability, moisture resistance, and drug delivery systems for healthcare environments.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fiercely competitive, featuring giants like 3M Company, Avery Dennison, Baxter International, The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel. Their strengths lie in robust R&D, diverse product offerings, and expansive distribution networks. Innovations center around eco-friendly and light-curable adhesives, customized solutions for medical devices, and wound care.

Emerging Industry Trends:

There's a shift towards eco-friendly adhesives due to sustainability concerns. Innovations facilitate infection reduction, quicken surgery times, and enhance wound closure. Advanced formulations like skin-friendly polymers are gaining traction, improving patient comfort. The integration of smart adhesives for medication delivery and wound monitoring bolsters wearable devices and home healthcare.

Key Market Challenges:

Regulatory hurdles and extended approval times inflate development costs, delaying product launches. Raw material price volatility and competition from traditional fixation methods-like sutures-pose economic challenges. Technical hurdles such as skin sensitivity and reliability across patient scenarios also persist.

Market Insights:

By Resin : Synthetic resins, particularly acrylics, dominate due to their strong bonding and versatility.

: Synthetic resins, particularly acrylics, dominate due to their strong bonding and versatility. By Technology : Water-based technologies are leading due to their safety and eco-friendliness.

: Water-based technologies are leading due to their safety and eco-friendliness. By Application: Internal medical applications hold sway due to their benefits over traditional methods.

Companies Featured

3M

Adhezion Biomedical

Arkema

Ashland

Avery Dennison

B Braun Melsungen

B Fuller

Baxter International

Biocoral

Chemence

Cohera Medical

Dow

Dymax

Ethicon

HB Fuller

Henkel

Itac

Johnson & Johnson

Panacol-Elosol

Permabond

Scapa

Key Market Segmentations:

Type of Resin:

Natural

Semi Synthetic & Synthetic

Type of Technology:

Solvent based

Solids and Hot Melts

Water based

Applications:

Dental

External and Internal Medical Applications

Medical Devices & Equipment

Other Applications

Enterprise Type:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Geographical Regions:

North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7oycp

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