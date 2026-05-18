New Freeman Trends Report Highlights Innovative Research on Why Potential Attendees Don't Attend Conferences and Trade Shows and What Will Bring Them Back

Dallas, TX, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, a global leader in live events, today released the latest installment in its Freeman Trends research, featuring new innovative research called the Freeman Trends Report: What’s Keeping People Away, focused on why potential attendees choose not to participate in professional conferences and trade shows.

The research is designed for event marketers, organizers, show managers, and association executives responsible for driving audience growth. It provides a clear view of the audience they have yet to convert, and what it will take to reach them, using innovative, data-driven insights.

Based on nearly 20,000 responses who are part of the target audience for specific industry events but have not attended those events, the report reveals a consistent gap between how events are positioned and how this audience evaluates value.

The report answers a key question for event organizers: why don’t potential attendees attend conferences and trade shows—and what would change their decision? In this research, “non-attendees” refers to professionals who are part of an event’s target audience but have not attended that specific event.

The findings show that non-attendance is rarely driven by lack of awareness or interest. This audience isn't disinterested. They're unconvinced. Instead, potential attendees are making a deliberate value decision. If they do not clearly see how an event will help them achieve their professional goals, they will not attend.

Key findings from the report include:

60% of non-attendees say they would be more likely to attend if events offered education only available in person

Non-attendees skew toward younger, career-focused professionals, prioritizing advancement over social or experiential elements

Hands-on learning and participatory experiences rank as the most important differentiators for this audience

Traditional draws like after-hours events and entertainment rank among the least influential factors in driving audience decisions

“Value for cost” is the leading consideration, with many unconvinced the experience will deliver meaningful professional outcomes

“Most events are designed for the people already in the room,” said David Saef, Managing Director, Freeman Strategy & Insights. “But the real opportunity is the audience you haven’t won yet. Potential attendees aren’t rejecting events; they’re questioning whether the value is clear enough to justify attending.”

The full Freeman Trends Report: What’s Keeping People Away is available now.

Contact:

media@freeman.com

About Freeman

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. Powered by intelligent innovation and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. With dedicated Events and Exhibit Services and AV Production lines of business, Freeman has a 98-year legacy of bringing full-service solutions in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com.

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