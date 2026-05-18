Verbal Beginnings to Expand in Maryland with New Early Intervention Autism Center in Lanham, MD

LANHAM, Md., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verbal Beginnings, a leading provider of comprehensive autism services, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Early Intervention center in Lanham, Maryland. The center will serve children ages 1–5 and their families across Prince George’s County and the surrounding communities with doors opening in August 2026.

The Lanham center will provide center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services focused on early intervention and kindergarten readiness. In addition, families will have access to Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), Occupational Therapy (OT), and ongoing parent training and education events — bringing together a truly comprehensive model of care under one roof.

“Prince George’s County is an incredibly important community for us as we continue expanding access to high-quality autism services across Maryland,” said Diana Wolf, Founder and co-CEO of Verbal Beginnings. “We know there is a growing need for early intervention resources in this area, and we’re proud to bring comprehensive, family-focused care closer to home for local families.”

“The opening of our Lanham center marks an exciting milestone for Verbal Beginnings as our 9th center location,” added co-CEO Nick Chappell. “Each new center represents more children and families gaining access to collaborative, comprehensive support — and we’re excited to continue growing alongside the communities we serve.”

Lanham Center Highlights

Early intervention ABA services for children ages 1–5

1:1 therapist-to-child ratio in structured learning and play environments

Comprehensive care model including ABA, SLP, OT, and parent training

BHCOE-accredited provider of ABA Therapy

Family-focused environment designed to support communication, social skills, and school readiness





More information is available at:

https://www.verbalbeginnings.com/aba-therapy-lanham-md/

About Verbal Beginnings

Verbal Beginnings is a family-focused network of professionals providing exceptional comprehensive autism services to families across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. A team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts develops individualized treatment programs to teach and increase communication, feeding, appropriate behavior, social skills, and adaptive living skills. The team approach ensures that the most progressive techniques are used to meet each child's individual needs.

Services include early intervention, feeding therapy, social skills development, after-school and summer programs, in-home and center services, Speech and Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy, and more. As a BHCOE-accredited provider of ABA Therapy, Verbal Beginnings is committed to Changing Lives. One Child at a Time. One Professional at a Time.