Middle East and Africa Wearable Injectors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2026-2035 Featuring Amgen, BD, Biocon, Gerresheimer, Insulet, J&J, Medtronic, Roche, West Pharmaceutical, Ypsomed

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Wearable Injectors Market: Industry Trends and Forecast - Distribution by Type of Device, Degree of Automation, Usability, Therapeutic Area, and Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa wearable injectors market is projected to grow from USD 765 million this year to USD 2.69 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

This growth is driven by rising chronic diseases and improved healthcare infrastructure, leading to increased demand for advanced drug delivery systems.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune conditions, cardiovascular issues, and cancer has heightened the burden on healthcare systems. Wearable injectors, offering continuous, basal, or bolus doses of large-volume biologics, are favored for their patient compliance and home-care suitability. Integrated safety features lower needlestick risks, and educational resources enhance user comfort. Increased chronic disease prevalence and healthcare advancements in the Middle East and Africa fuel the demand for disposable and smart injectors, with IoT and AI integrations boosting personalization and remote monitoring.

Growth Drivers

Market expansion is propelled by growing healthcare needs and chronic conditions, spurring demand for self-administration devices. Technological advancements like IoT and AI increase personalization and comfort, and the shift to patient-centric and home healthcare solutions reduces clinic dependency. Expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in countries like the UAE position the Middle East and Africa as key players in the wearable injectors market.

Market Challenges

Barriers to the adoption of wearable injectors include high costs and limited reimbursement in low-income areas. Regulatory hurdles and long approval timelines delay market entry, while supply chain disruptions, economic volatility, and geopolitical risks inhibit availability. Inadequate patient training and awareness further constrain adoption.

Oncological Disorders: Sector Insights

The oncology segment leads the market for non-insulin wearable injectors, driven by high cancer incidences and efficacy in administering complex treatments. Neurological disorders are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Industry Players

Amgen

BD

Biocon

Gerresheimer

Insulet

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Roche

West Pharmaceutical Services

Ypsomed

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $765 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2690 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

Device Market Segmentation

The market segregates into patch pumps and infusion pumps, with the latter commanding 95% due to their precision and versatility in medication delivery.

Market Segments

Device Type:

Patch Pumps

Infusion Pumps

Automation:

Automated/Smart

Manual

Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

Therapeutic Areas:

Oncological

Cardiovascular

Autoimmune

Neurological

Other Disorders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xczjor

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.