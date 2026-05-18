Huizhou Annaigee Strengthens International Luxury Jewelry Packaging Services Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Custom Solutions

Huizhou, China, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huizhou Annaigee Packaging Materials Co., Ltd., a China-based manufacturer specializing in luxury jewelry and watch packaging, is strengthening its international business operations as global jewelry and watch brands continue increasing demand for customized and environmentally conscious packaging solutions.

With more than 20 years of experience in jewelry packaging manufacturing, Annaigee has continued building its presence within the international B2B packaging sector by providing OEM and ODM packaging services for jewelry retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and luxury watch brands seeking premium packaging solutions that combine product presentation, branding support, and manufacturing flexibility.

Operating through its international platform, Annaigee Jewelry Box, the company manufactures a wide range of luxury packaging products, including custom jewelry boxes, luxury watch boxes, shopping bags, pouches, and packaging accessories designed for rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and other high-value jewelry products. Materials used throughout the company’s product lines include velvet, leather, wood, and paper-based packaging components intended to support both retail presentation and product protection.

The company stated that demand for custom luxury jewelry boxes wholesale solutions and high-end jewelry packaging wholesale services has continued increasing as more brands focus on customer experience, retail differentiation, and premium brand presentation within both physical retail and e-commerce environments.

According to Annaigee, the company’s manufacturing structure has been developed to support a broad range of client requirements, allowing both established luxury brands and emerging jewelry businesses to access customized packaging solutions through flexible production capabilities and lower minimum order options.

In addition to its manufacturing services, Annaigee provides OEM and ODM packaging development support, allowing clients to customize packaging structures, materials, finishes, and branding elements based on product positioning and retail objectives. The company’s production capabilities include embossing, hot stamping, UV printing, and rapid prototyping services intended to support detailed packaging customization and brand consistency.

Annaigee stated that packaging development increasingly plays a larger role in how jewelry and watch brands communicate quality, identity, and customer value. As competition within the luxury retail market continues evolving, more brands are placing emphasis on packaging presentation as part of broader customer engagement and product positioning strategies.

he company also highlighted its emphasis on sampling and pre-production review procedures before bulk manufacturing begins. Clients are provided with design previews and physical samples to evaluate material selection, finishing details, and structural specifications before large-scale production approval. According to the company, these procedures are intended to improve manufacturing consistency while reducing production risks for international wholesale customers.

As part of its long-term manufacturing strategy, Annaigee continues maintaining production systems capable of supporting both high-volume international orders and smaller customized production runs. The company stated that this flexibility has become increasingly important as independent jewelry brands and developing luxury retailers seek access to premium packaging without committing to large manufacturing quantities.

Quality management also remains a major component of the company’s manufacturing operations. Annaigee stated that its production systems follow standards related to quality management, environmental management, workplace safety, and material compliance throughout the manufacturing process. Multiple inspection procedures are conducted across production stages to support consistency in structure, finishing, branding application, and overall packaging presentation.

The company additionally noted that sustainability continues becoming a more important factor within the global luxury packaging sector. In response to evolving market expectations, Annaigee has expanded the use of environmentally responsible materials within selected packaging lines, including FSC-certified paper and wood materials used for jewelry and watch packaging applications.

A spokesperson for Huizhou Annaigee Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. stated that international demand has continued growing among jewelry and watch brands seeking packaging solutions that combine customization, presentation quality, and sustainability considerations.

“Packaging is increasingly viewed as an extension of brand identity rather than simply a protective product component,” the spokesperson said. “More jewelry and watch brands are looking for packaging solutions that reflect both luxury presentation standards and environmentally responsible material choices.”

The spokesperson added that flexibility in manufacturing and customization has also become increasingly important within the international jewelry packaging market, particularly for brands operating within premium retail and e-commerce sectors where presentation can significantly influence customer experience and purchasing decisions.

In addition to manufacturing development, Annaigee stated that it continues investing in production efficiency, logistics coordination, and international fulfillment support intended to improve turnaround times and maintain long-term relationships with wholesale packaging clients worldwide.

The company also emphasized after-sales support as part of its international client service structure, particularly for businesses managing recurring packaging orders and ongoing packaging development requirements.

Industry demand for sustainable luxury packaging has continued growing as jewelry and watch brands increasingly prioritize environmentally conscious packaging materials alongside premium retail presentation. Analysts across the luxury retail and packaging sectors have noted continued market growth surrounding customized packaging solutions that support both branding objectives and sustainability initiatives.

As international jewelry brands continue adapting to evolving consumer expectations, packaging is becoming more integrated into broader marketing, retail presentation, and customer retention strategies. Annaigee stated that its long-term business focus will continue centering on manufacturing flexibility, customization capabilities, sustainable packaging development, and international wholesale support for luxury jewelry and watch brands.

Through its combination of manufacturing experience, customization services, material flexibility, and international B2B support capabilities, Huizhou Annaigee Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. continues strengthening its position within the global luxury jewelry packaging market while supporting changing packaging requirements across the international jewelry and watch industries.

About Huizhou Annaigee Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.

Huizhou Annaigee Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer specializing in customized luxury jewelry and watch packaging solutions. The company provides OEM and ODM services for international jewelry retailers, wholesalers, and luxury watch brands, manufacturing jewelry boxes, watch boxes, shopping bags, pouches, and related packaging accessories for global markets.