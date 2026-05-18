Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Partnership

SANDY, Utah, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently partnered with the Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (UHCC) for two special events on May 7, 2026. The day began with the Power of Latinas in Business conference and ended with the UHCC’s monthly Contactos networking event, which included a special ribbon cutting to celebrate the UHCC’s new offices located inside the Mountain America Business Center in West Jordan, Utah. These events highlighted the credit union’s continued investment in empowering Latina entrepreneurs and strengthening community partnerships.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As title sponsor, Mountain America welcomed UHCC business leaders, community organizations and entrepreneurs to the conference from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event featured keynote presentations and panel discussions focused on economic growth, leadership development and opportunities for Latina-owned businesses.

“The Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is in a powerful season of growth, and a key part of that evolution has been building strategic partnerships that meaningfully expand our ability to serve our members,” said Victoria Petro, executive director of the UHCC. “Our partnership with Mountain America exemplifies that shared commitment. Their support, through our signature programming and our new office in West Jordan, strengthens the resources and opportunities we can offer Hispanic‑owned businesses across the region. This ribbon cutting represents an exciting next step in deepening our impact and creating long‑term value for our community.”

The program opened with remarks from Mountain America representatives, including Sharlene Wells, chief public affairs officer, followed by a keynote presentation on the economic impact of U.S. Latinas from Jennifer Tarazon, director of multicultural engagement.

Panel discussions and presentations focused on empowering Hispanic female entrepreneurs and offering insights for organizations seeking to serve and collaborate with Latina professionals. Expert insights were provided by representatives from the Suazo Business Center, Utah SOMOS Foundation, Latinos in Action, Mujeres Unidas de Utah and the UHCC.

Following the conference, the UHCC hosted its Contactos networking event at 6 p.m. The event included an official ribbon cutting to celebrate the chamber’s new office space, marking a milestone in its continued growth and partnership with Mountain America. Attendees included West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton and other elected officials, Mountain America senior leadership and local chamber presidents.

During the celebration, Mountain America was recognized by the UHCC as the Best Workplace for Hispanic Employees of 2025. Rob Brough, chief marketing officer of Mountain America, accepted the award and delivered remarks.

“Mountain America is dedicated to providing opportunities for economic empowerment and inclusive growth. I’m proud to accept this award, which reflects our commitment to fostering opportunity and creating spaces where our communities can connect and thrive,” Brough said. “We are proud to partner with organizations that are making a lasting impact.”

For more information about Mountain America, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 110 branches across multiple states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union. Loans on approved credit.

Equal housing lender. NMLS ID 462815.