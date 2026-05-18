Midwest Technical Institute announces 2026 trade school scholarship winners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) is proud to announce the 2026 High School Scholarship Program winners. This year, MTI awarded $305,000 in scholarships to 92 high school seniors across Illinois and Missouri. Award amounts varied from $2,000 to $10,000.

“Now more than ever, high schoolers are recognizing the value of the skilled trades and the opportunities they offer,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions at MTI. “With the rapid rise of AI, there’s a lot of uncertainty around the future. But you can be confident that at MTI, you’ll learn a set of skills no one can take away from you to start a career that will change your life. That’s what we hope for these scholarship winners.”

Each MTI campus awarded several scholarships for various amounts. The following students received the highest scholarship awards:

Moline, Ill. Campus : Lyrik Sterling, Moline High School, Welding and Pipefitting, $10,000 scholarship

: Lyrik Sterling, Moline High School, Welding and Pipefitting, $10,000 scholarship East Peoria, Ill. Campus: Ethan Pakula, Dwight Township High School, Welding, $10,000 scholarship

Ethan Pakula, Dwight Township High School, Welding, $10,000 scholarship Springfield, Ill. Campus : Taylor James, Carlinville High School, Welding and Pipefitting, $10,000 scholarship

: Taylor James, Carlinville High School, Welding and Pipefitting, $10,000 scholarship Springfield, Mo. Campus: Marissa Gutierrez, Willard High School, Cosmetology, $10,000 scholarship

MTI’s annual High School Scholarship Program was created to support local high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in skilled trades. The scholarship is not academically based but rather focuses on the student’s passion for learning a skilled trade.

Scholarship winners are selected through a multi-step application process that includes a video submission and interview with campus leadership. The application for the Class of 2027 opens this fall.

“We hear so many inspiring stories every year, from first-generation students to students who come from a long line of skilled tradesmen, and it all comes down to taking the initiative to create a brighter future for yourself,” said Schonauer. “Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients, you just took the first step toward changing your life.”

For more information about the High School Scholarship Program and the 2026 winners, visit MidwestTech.edu/Scholarship.

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About Midwest Technical Institute

Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) offers hands-on training in several skilled trades career fields, including welding, HVAC/R, electrical, healthcare, truck driving and cosmetology. MTI’s goal is to provide students with the skills necessary to begin careers in the skilled trades industry. Midwest Technical Institute, along with its sister school, Delta Technical College, operates six campuses across the Midwest and Mississippi Delta regions. For more information, visit MidwestTech.edu.