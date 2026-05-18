Allegro Home Delivery Launches 17 New Markets in Nine Months, Deepening Nationwide Partnership with Major Appliance Manufacturer

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro Home Delivery, a nationwide leader in white-glove final-mile logistics, today announced the successful launch of 17 new markets in partnership with a leading appliance manufacturer over the past nine months. The expansion significantly strengthens Allegro’s nationwide delivery footprint and reinforces the company’s ability to scale complex final-mile operations for retailers and manufacturers across the United States.

The launches span key markets across the country and address growing customer demand for high-quality home delivery, retail fulfillment, assembly, and complex installation services. Each of the 17 launches required months of coordinated groundwork before a single delivery was made.

“This level of growth reflects the strength of our partnership and the dedication of our teams across the country,” said Michelle Gilbert, CEO of Allegro Home Delivery. “We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished over the past several months. Expanding at this pace while maintaining a high standard of service takes alignment, trust, and people who genuinely care about the customer experience.”

Built Through Coordination, Leadership & Execution

Behind each successful launch was a sustained, coordinated effort between Allegro field teams and their manufacturing partner, ensuring every market was fully operational from day one.

“Launching 17 markets in this timeframe required an incredible amount of coordination, teamwork, and commitment from our operations teams across the country,” said Hannah Oakes, Director of Operations at Allegro Home Delivery. “From warehouse readiness and driver onboarding to training and delivery execution, our teams stayed focused on building each market the right way. I couldn’t be prouder of the people who stepped up and made this happen.”

The expansion also reflects Allegro’s continued investment in scalable operations and local field leadership, supporting long-term growth for national partners.

“Scaling final-mile operations successfully requires operational discipline, strong systems, and teams that can execute consistently across every market,” said Joby Homesley, COO of Allegro Home Delivery. “What our teams accomplished over the past nine months demonstrates the strength of Allegro’s operational foundation and our ability to grow alongside our partners.”

Looking Ahead

As Allegro Home Delivery continues expanding its nationwide footprint, the company remains focused on delivering high-touch customer experiences and supporting the evolving needs of retailers, manufacturers, and builders. Allegro Home Delivery will be showcasing that growing network at Home Delivery World 2026 in Nashville, TN. Attendees can visit Booth #628 to learn more.

About Allegro Home Delivery

Allegro Home Delivery, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a nationwide logistics and transportation provider specializing in white-glove final-mile delivery, assembly, and installation services for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and builders across the United States. Through scalable operations, local market leadership, and a customer-first approach, Allegro delivers high-quality experiences for big and bulky products from dock to door.

For more information, visit:

www.allegrohomedelivery.com