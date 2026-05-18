Electric Boat Market Report 2025-2030: Environmental Concerns and Advancements in Battery Technology, Especially Lithium-ion Systems Fuel Substantial Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Boat Market Report: Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Boat Market, currently valued at USD 7.7 billion, is set to experience substantial growth driven by heightened environmental concerns and advancements in battery technology, especially lithium-ion systems.

The electric boat market is poised for robust growth fueled by technological advancements and environmental awareness. Improved battery technology and expanded charging infrastructure will enhance appeal and alleviate consumer concerns. Government incentives and eco-tourism trends support a strong shift toward sustainable marine transportation.

The industry features regional and international players, with Brunswick Corporation, Torqeedo GmbH, X Shore, and others leading in innovation, expansion, and service delivery. These companies are instrumental in shaping the market dynamics.

Key market leaders include the United States, Germany, and Norway, each bolstered by strong maritime industries and sustainability commitments. The U.S. excels in technological innovations and production, while Germany and Norway benefit from government support and electrification mandates. Norway notably leads in the deployment of electric ferries and zero-emission marine transport adoption.

European Union's Regulation (EU) 2019/631 establishes strict emission standards for new vessels, effective from 2025. This regulation accelerates the investment in electric and hybrid marine technologies, enforced by the European Maritime Safety Agency.

Electric Boat Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Environmental Regulations: Global sustainability agendas promote stricter environmental regulations, with the International Maritime Organization targeting a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030. An estimated 15% increase in electric boat production is expected in response to these regulations.

Global sustainability agendas promote stricter environmental regulations, with the International Maritime Organization targeting a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030. An estimated 15% increase in electric boat production is expected in response to these regulations. Battery Technology Advancements: Innovations, particularly in lithium-ion batteries, enhance the affordability and efficiency of electric boats. Projected cost reductions to $100 per kWh will improve range and performance, boosting consumer and business appeal.

Innovations, particularly in lithium-ion batteries, enhance the affordability and efficiency of electric boats. Projected cost reductions to $100 per kWh will improve range and performance, boosting consumer and business appeal. Demand for Sustainable Transportation: Growing consumer awareness of environmental issues leads to a projected 20% increase in electric boat demand. Eco-conscious consumers and businesses drive this trend, supported by a 30% rise in eco-tourism.

Market Challenges

High Costs: Initial investment costs remain a challenge, with electric boats averaging $150,000 compared to $50,000 for traditional boats. This price disparity may hinder growth in regions with limited disposable income.

Initial investment costs remain a challenge, with electric boats averaging $150,000 compared to $50,000 for traditional boats. This price disparity may hinder growth in regions with limited disposable income. Charging Infrastructure: Limited infrastructure poses a barrier, with only 25% of marinas in developed regions equipped with charging stations, potentially deterring users due to range anxiety.

Future Outlook

Market Opportunities

Emerging Markets: Countries like India and Brazil offer growth opportunities, with projected $500 million investments in electric marine projects, fostering a growing consumer base.

Countries like India and Brazil offer growth opportunities, with projected $500 million investments in electric marine projects, fostering a growing consumer base. Hybrid Electric Boats: This segment is anticipated to grow by 40%, driven by demand for versatile vessels. Advances in dual propulsion systems offer enhanced performance and reduced emissions, appealing to broader markets.

Electric Boat Market Segmentation

By Type: This market includes Fully Electric Boats, Hybrid Electric Boats, Electric Ferries, Electric Yachts, and more.

Fully electric boats are gaining traction due to zero-emission mandates, while hybrid boats offer extended range and flexibility. Electric ferries and yachts are increasingly preferred in tourism and public transport, reflecting a sustainable shift.

By End-User: End-user segments are Commercial, Government & Utilities, Recreational, and Industrial.

Public transport electrification and regulatory compliance drive adoption in commercial and government segments, while leisure applications fuel the recreational segment.

Companies Featured

Brunswick Corporation

Torqeedo GmbH

X Shore

Pure Watercraft

Greenline Yachts

Candela Speed Boat AB

Vision Marine Technologies

ElectraCraft

Arc Boat Company

Duffy Electric Boat Company

Alva Yachts

SeaBubbles

Navier

Silent Yachts

RAND Boats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/114ahm

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