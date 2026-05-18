Psychedelic Drugs Market Set to Reach USD 14.90 Billion by 2035, Propelled by a Strong 13.68% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Psychedelic Drugs Market was estimated at USD 4.13 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.90 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 13.68% over 2026-2035.”

The market of global Psychedelic Drugs Market is growing significantly due to the fact that the need being met by such drugs, which include treatment of diseases such as treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, and substance abuse, is one of the most unmet needs in all of medicine.





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The U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 12.06% during 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. occupies the central role within the international psychedelic medicine revolution. It possesses the greatest density of ongoing clinical studies, the most lucrative psychedelic biotechnology enterprises, and the most advanced infrastructure for ketamine and novel psilocybin therapy clinics.

The Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 1.14 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.16% during 2026–2035.

There is an important market of psychedelics drugs in Europe, and the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland are important countries when it comes to the market for such substances.

Surging Mental Health Burden to Augment Market Growth Globally

The primary factor that influences the growth of the psychedelic drugs market in a structural sense is a problem faced by the medical industry that traditional psychiatry failed to tackle; specifically, it refers to the massive number of individuals across the globe who suffer from mental illnesses and the ineffectiveness of existing medications used to treat such conditions. Depression is one of the leading causes of disabilities worldwide according to the WHO, while the prevalence of anxiety disorders, PTSD, addictions, and eating disorders has been growing rapidly in most countries. Existing drugs include SSRI, SNRI, benzodiazepine, and antipsychotics but have not evolved for decades now.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Type

Ketamine holds the commanding share of the psychedelic drugs market in 2025, accounting for approximately 42% of total revenue due to its established safety profile in anesthetic medicine globally. Psilocybin is positioned to record the fastest CAGR in the drug type segment from 2026 through 2035 owing to the data emerging from Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials across multiple indications globally.

By Source

Synthetic psychedelic compounds held approximately 55% of the market in 2025 owing to their standardized chemical consistency, which makes them far more amenable to the rigorous quality control globally. Naturally derived compounds are gaining ground as research into plant medicine expands globally.

By Application

Treatment Resistant Depression accounted for the largest market share in 2025 due to the epidemiological magnitude and clinical evidence depth globally. Post traumatic stress disorder is the fastest growing application segment, driven by the exceptional clinical signal that MDMA has demonstrated in Phase 3 trials.

By End Use Setting

Specialized Psychedelic Clinics accounted for the largest share in 2025 as it is consistent with the current reality of delivering psychedelics in medicinal applications globally. Research and Academic Institutes are expected to register the fastest CAGR, driven by expanding clinical pipeline activity globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America is the clear champion of the international market for psychedelic drugs, with around 53% of total international revenue by 2025. This revenue is largely accounted for by the U.S. due to the highest number of FDA approved and IND authorized clinical trials, and the deepest pool of psychedelic biotech venture funding globally.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR compared to other regions during the period from 2026 to 2035. Australia stands out as the world's pioneer regulator, being the first country to officially regulate MDMA and psilocybin as medicinal drugs in 2023.

Recent Developments:

2026: Multiple MDMA and psilocybin assisted therapy programs advanced through late-stage clinical trials globally, with Health Canada approving expanded compassionate access for psilocybin therapy. The number of specialized psychedelic therapy clinics operating in North America crossed the 5,000 marks as the ketamine therapy market continued its rapid expansion alongside emerging psilocybin service frameworks in Oregon and Colorado.

Multiple MDMA and psilocybin assisted therapy programs advanced through late-stage clinical trials globally, with Health Canada approving expanded compassionate access for psilocybin therapy. The number of specialized psychedelic therapy clinics operating in North America crossed the 5,000 marks as the ketamine therapy market continued its rapid expansion alongside emerging psilocybin service frameworks in Oregon and Colorado. August 2024: COMPASS Pathways reported positive Phase 2b clinical trial results for COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment resistant depression, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in depression severity scores at three weeks post treatment.

Major Psychedelic Drugs Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Johnson and Johnson

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

COMPASS Pathways plc

MindMed Inc.

Cybin Inc.

Atai Life Sciences N.V.

GH Research PLC

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Beckley Psytech Ltd.

Field Trip Health and Wellness Ltd.

Numinus Wellness Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Small Pharma Inc.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Filament Health Corp.

Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Psyence Group Inc.

Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Delic Holdings Corp.

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Psychedelic Drugs Market Key Segments

By Drug Type

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid

Ketamine

Psilocybin

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide

MDMA

Dimethyltryptamine

Ibogaine

Mescaline

Others

By Source

Naturally Derived

Synthetic

By Application

Treatment Resistant Depression

Major Depressive Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Substance and Opiate Addiction

Anxiety and Panic Disorders

Narcolepsy and Sleep Disorders

Alcohol Use Disorder

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Sublingual and Buccal

Transdermal

Others

By End Use Setting

Specialized Psychedelic Clinics

Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutes

Homecare Settings

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MENTAL HEALTH & DISEASE BURDEN TRENDS METRICS – helps you understand global prevalence trends of depression, PTSD, anxiety disorders, treatment-resistant depression, substance abuse conditions, and regional accessibility of mental healthcare services.

– helps you understand global prevalence trends of depression, PTSD, anxiety disorders, treatment-resistant depression, substance abuse conditions, and regional accessibility of mental healthcare services. PSYCHEDELIC THERAPY ADOPTION TRENDS METRICS – helps you evaluate utilization trends of psilocybin, ketamine, and MDMA therapies, growth in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy programs, personalized mental health treatment developments, and adoption across clinical and therapeutic centers.

– helps you evaluate utilization trends of psilocybin, ketamine, and MDMA therapies, growth in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy programs, personalized mental health treatment developments, and adoption across clinical and therapeutic centers. CLINICAL RESEARCH & DRUG DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you analyze ongoing clinical trials by psychedelic drug type and indication, FDA breakthrough therapy designations, academic research activity, and pharmaceutical investments in psychedelic therapeutic pipelines.

– helps you analyze ongoing clinical trials by psychedelic drug type and indication, FDA breakthrough therapy designations, academic research activity, and pharmaceutical investments in psychedelic therapeutic pipelines. HEALTHCARE SPENDING & INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you assess regional mental healthcare expenditure, investments in psychedelic treatment clinics and wellness facilities, insurance reimbursement developments, and integration of telehealth and digital mental wellness platforms.

– helps you assess regional mental healthcare expenditure, investments in psychedelic treatment clinics and wellness facilities, insurance reimbursement developments, and integration of telehealth and digital mental wellness platforms. REGULATORY, SOCIAL ACCEPTANCE & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify legalization and decriminalization trends across countries, public awareness and social acceptance levels, advancements in synthetic psychedelic compounds, and patent filing activity in psychedelic therapeutics.

– helps you identify legalization and decriminalization trends across countries, public awareness and social acceptance levels, advancements in synthetic psychedelic compounds, and patent filing activity in psychedelic therapeutics. PRECISION MENTAL HEALTH & THERAPEUTIC ADVANCEMENT METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in next-generation psychiatric treatments, patient-specific therapy approaches, neuropsychiatric innovation, and emerging psychedelic-based mental wellness solutions.

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Psychedelic Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.13 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.68% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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