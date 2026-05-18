Rivermate Named in Forbes México as a Leading EOR Solution for Hiring Talent in Spain Without a Legal Entity

New York City, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivermate has recently been recognized in Forbes México as a global provider helping companies hire talent in Spain through the Employer of Record (EOR) model - a solution that eliminates the need to establish a local legal entity. The recent Forbes México coverage highlights how international companies are increasingly turning to EOR providers to navigate Spain's complex labor environment without the delays and costs of setting up a subsidiary.

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In an increasingly globalized business environment, Rivermate is positioning itself as a leader in enabling international hiring, allowing companies to access talent in Spain without the need to establish a local legal entity. This innovative approach centers on the Employer of Record (EOR) model, which has gained popularity among companies looking to expand rapidly into new markets.

Spain’s labor market, known for its dynamism and highly skilled talent in areas such as technology, digital marketing, and engineering, presents significant challenges for foreign companies. Establishing a legal entity can be a lengthy and costly process, with timelines ranging from weeks to months depending on the chosen structure and administrative burden.

The EOR model offers an efficient solution. Instead of setting up a local entity, companies can rely on a provider registered in Spain that acts as the legal employer of locally hired workers. This provider manages contracts, payroll, social contributions, and regulatory compliance, while the client company retains control over daily operations and business objectives.

“The EOR model not only accelerates the hiring process, but also significantly reduces the legal risks associated with unfamiliarity with local labor laws,” said Vivien Sujbert, CMO of Rivermate. “Our goal is to allow companies to focus on their core business while we handle the administrative aspects.”

Flexibility is another key advantage of the EOR model. Companies can scale operations quickly if the market responds positively, or adjust their strategy without the need to dismantle complex structures. This is particularly beneficial for startups and fast-growing companies seeking to validate market opportunities without making long-term commitments.

With its global infrastructure and expertise in local compliance, Rivermate positions itself as a strategic partner for companies seeking to enter the Spanish market in an agile and effective manner. By delegating administrative responsibilities to an EOR provider, companies can make their first hire within weeks rather than months, optimizing both time and resources.

This approach is not merely theoretical; it has already proven viable for companies of various sizes and industries, enabling them to adapt quickly to market demands and capitalize on emerging opportunities in Spain.

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Vivien Sujbert

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https://rivermate.com/

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