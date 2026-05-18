NATH Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Renews Investigation of the Proposed Sale of Nathan’s Famous to Smithfield Foods

MONSEY, N.Y., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP has renewed its investigation into the fairness of the proposed sale of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATH) (“NATH”) for $102.00 per share in cash to Smithfield Foods.

Wohl & Fruchter has renewed its investigation of the proposed sale after reviewing the preliminary proxy filed by NATH with the SEC on March 6, 2026, soliciting NATH stockholders to approve the proposed sale at a vote yet to be scheduled.

As previously noted, the sale price is well below NATH’s 52-week high of $118.50 per share, which indicates an opportunistic purchase.

If you remain a NATH shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/nath/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the NATH board of directors acted in the best interests of NATH shareholders in recommending the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the sale price is fair to NATH shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including all conflicts. We encourage any NATH stockholders with concerns about the price to contact our firm as soon as possible.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com