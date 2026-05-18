Superior Energy Services Announces CFO Transition; Josh Shapiro Appointed Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Josh Shapiro as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Shapiro brings more than 15 years of experience across oilfield services and investment banking. Since joining Superior in March 2025 as Vice President of Treasury and FP&A, and most recently serving as Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, he has played a key role in advancing the Company’s overall strategy and executing strategic initiatives, including executing recent acquisitions.

Prior to joining Superior, Mr. Shapiro served as Chief Financial Officer of Alpine Silica, where he led financial strategy and FP&A activities, and managed relationships with senior lenders. He previously held CFO roles at Enchanted Rock and U.S. Well Services and began his career in investment banking, working at Piper Sandler & Co., FBR & Co., and RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Shapiro holds a BSBA from Georgetown University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave Lesar stated, “Josh has quickly established himself as a trusted leader within our organization. His deep industry experience, financial discipline, and strong relationships across the banking, capital markets and shareholder communities position him well to support our continued growth and execution of our strategic priorities.”

Mr. Shapiro added, “I look forward to working with our talented management team and external advisors to continue executing our strategy and creating long-term value for our shareholders. I would like to thank the Board for their confidence in me.”

Mr. Shapiro replaces Kyle O’Neill, who has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities, effective May 18, 2026. The Company thanks Kyle for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including those related to the consummation of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," and "will be," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Superior undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in approximately 47 countries internationally.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Joanna Clark, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, or

Carrie Molay, Executive Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications

1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900

Houston, TX 77002

Investor Relations: ir@superiorenergy.com | (713) 654-2200