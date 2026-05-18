Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Research and Forecast Report 2026-2036, Profiles of Abbott, Astellas Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Takeda Pharma, Grifols Therapeutics, and Cellaion

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatic Cirrhosis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Disease Type, Treatment, Country, 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hepatic cirrhosis market is experiencing notable growth, driven by increasing cases of liver diseases, advancements in treatment options, and improving healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

The market is witnessing a surge in innovative therapies, including antiviral drugs for hepatitis-induced cirrhosis, immunosuppressants for autoimmune-related cirrhosis, and antifibrotic agents aimed at reducing liver fibrosis. These treatments are providing new hope for patients, especially with liver transplantation becoming a critical option for those with end-stage cirrhosis. However, despite the growth opportunities, challenges remain, particularly in terms of high treatment costs and limited awareness of liver diseases in some regions, which often leads to late diagnoses and delayed treatments. Additionally, the healthcare infrastructure in many low-resource regions is inadequate to support the growing demand for cirrhosis treatment.



North American market remains the largest due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of liver diseases, and extensive treatment options. Europe follows with steady growth, driven by increasing investments in healthcare and advancements in research. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, primarily due to improving healthcare access, rising disease awareness, and a growing patient population in countries like China and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also emerging markets, with increasing access to healthcare services and a greater focus on addressing liver disease burden.



Furthermore, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East present significant growth potential due to improvements in healthcare access, rising disease awareness, and expanding medical technologies. The increasing focus on personalized medicine - tailoring treatments based on individual genetic profiles presents another promising avenue for more effective management of hepatic cirrhosis. Key players in the market, such as Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and GSK, are leading the charge in research and development, with new therapies aiming to address unmet needs in cirrhosis care. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborations and acquisitions, such as GSK's recent acquisition of Boston Pharmaceuticals for $2 billion to gain access to efimosfermin, an innovative liver disease drug.



The hepatic cirrhosis market is highly competitive, with several key players leading the charge in treatment development. Companies such as Gilead Sciences, Novartis, and Bristol-Myers Squibb are at the forefront, developing antiviral drugs, antifibrotic agents, and other therapeutics. Smaller, innovative companies like Akero Therapeutics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals are also making significant strides with new drug candidates targeting non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are common in this space as companies work to expand their portfolios and access emerging markets. For example, Novo Nordisk recently acquired Akero Therapeutics to strengthen its position in the liver disease market



In conclusion, the hepatic cirrhosis market is poised for continued expansion, with significant advancements in treatment options, ongoing research, and a rising global burden of liver diseases. The market's future will be shaped by innovations in medical therapies, increasing healthcare access, and enhanced public awareness to address the growing prevalence of this chronic liver condition.

Global Hepatic Cirrhosis Market: Industry Outlook

Epidemiological Analysis of Hepatic Cirrhosis Market

Etiology

Risk factors

Demographic Analysis

Pathophysiology of Disease

Diagnosis of Hepatic Cirrhosis

Diagnostic Algorithm

Diagnostic Guidelines

Regulatory Landscape Analysis

Legal Requirement and Framework in U.S.

Legal Requirement and Framework in E.U.

Legal Requirement and Framework in Asia-Pacific

Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

Market Dynamics

Impact Analysis

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Companies Featured

Abbott

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Grifols Therapeutics Inc.

Cellaion

Market Segmentation:

Disease Type

Alcoholic Cirrhosis

Atrophic Cirrhosis

Biliary Cirrhosis

Cryptogenic Cirrhosis

Treatment

Antiviral Drugs

Immunosuppressants

Corticosteroids

Liver Transplantation

Antifibrotic Agents

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47t2a0

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