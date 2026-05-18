Half-yearly financial report of Ascencio SA

 | Source: Ascencio SA Ascencio SA

Results at 31 March 2026

Ascencio celebrates 20 years and reports resilient results

 
 
Portfolio gross yield6.93%
Average cost of debt2.23%
Change in portofolio fair value-0.3%
EPRA occupancy rate96.5%
Hedge ratio86.3%

Operating Results

  • Rental income: €27.2 million, stable (+0.3%) compared to €27.1 million at 31/03/2025
  • EPRA Earnings: €18.4 million, stable (-0.3%) compared to €18.5 million at 31/03/2025
  • EPRA Earnings per share: €2.80 (vs €2.81 at 31/03/2025)
  • Net result: €19.5 million (vs €18.7 million at 31/03/2025), the increase being due primarily to the difference in revaluations (+€1.1 million vs -€0.3 million) between the two periods in question

Balance Sheet Information

  • Fair value of the real estate portfolio: €768.6 million (vs €746.5 million at 30/09/2025)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 44.1% (vs 40.7% at 30/09/2025)
  • Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA): €65.18 (vs €67.14 at 30/09/2025)

Acquisition of the retail park Horizon Provence in France

Attachment


Attachments

Half-yearly financial report - 31.03.2026
GlobeNewswire

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