Half-yearly financial report of Ascencio SA

Results at 31 March 2026
Ascencio celebrates 20 years and reports resilient results
|Portfolio gross yield
|6.93%
|Average cost of debt
|2.23%
|Change in portofolio fair value
|-0.3%
|EPRA occupancy rate
|96.5%
|Hedge ratio
|86.3%
Operating Results
- Rental income: €27.2 million, stable (+0.3%) compared to €27.1 million at 31/03/2025
- EPRA Earnings: €18.4 million, stable (-0.3%) compared to €18.5 million at 31/03/2025
- EPRA Earnings per share: €2.80 (vs €2.81 at 31/03/2025)
- Net result: €19.5 million (vs €18.7 million at 31/03/2025), the increase being due primarily to the difference in revaluations (+€1.1 million vs -€0.3 million) between the two periods in question
Balance Sheet Information
- Fair value of the real estate portfolio: €768.6 million (vs €746.5 million at 30/09/2025)
- Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 44.1% (vs 40.7% at 30/09/2025)
- Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA): €65.18 (vs €67.14 at 30/09/2025)
Acquisition of the retail park Horizon Provence in France
Attachment