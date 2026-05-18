Capitol Hill Briefing To Spotlight Critical Health Care Services for Adults With Communication Disorders

Rockville, Md., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Speech-Language-Hearing Month (May), the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and the Unified Voices Caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives are partnering to host a briefing for Congressional staff on Wednesday, May 20, titled "Caregiving for Adults With Communication Disorders."

Sponsored by the bipartisan co-chairs of the Unified Voices Caucus, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) and Rep. Troy Carter, Sr. (D-La.), the briefing will provide staff with the opportunity to learn about aphasia, an acquired neurogenic language disorder that affects 2 million people in the United States.

The event will feature individuals who have aphasia, including four-star General Michael Hayden (Ret.), former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and Erin Adelekun, a patient advocate. Both Gen. Hayden and Ms. Adelekun developed aphasia as a result of a stroke. More than one third of stroke survivors experience aphasia.

Aphasia is caused by damage to the language centers of the brain. It does not affect intelligence or how a person thinks. However, it may affect a person’s ability to communicate their thoughts. Aphasia can also make it difficult for a person to read, write, or understand others. These changes can be highly disruptive to daily life.

Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) Darlene Williamson, CCC-SLP (former executive director of the National Aphasia Association) and Anna Dickstein, CCC-SLP, will share how SLPs treat aphasia and other communication disorders.

“The Unified Voices Caucus’s mission is simple: people deserve to be heard and understood, and that starts with access to the right services,” said Rep. Cammack. “Too often, families dealing with communication disorders run into barriers when they are just trying to get basic care and support. Access to speech, language, and hearing services can make all the difference in a person’s ability to connect, participate, and thrive. As a member of the Unified Voices Caucus, I’m committed to advancing policies that expand access to care, bring awareness to these issues, and ensure individuals and caregivers are not left navigating these challenges alone.”

"During National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, we recognize that communication is a fundamental human need. Far too many Americans living with hearing, speech, and communication disorders still face barriers to accessing the care and tools they need to fully participate in school, work, health care, and everyday life. I am committed to advancing awareness, reducing stigma, and ensuring every American has the opportunity to be heard and understood. I’m proud to stand alongside ASHA and advocates across the country in support of this important mission," said Rep. Carter, Sr.

The discussion will highlight the need for timely and robust access to speech-language pathology services. These services can help people return to work and other daily responsibilities, sustain connection to families and communities, and maintain quality of life following serious medical events, diseases, or accidents.

SLPs work directly with people who have communication disorders as well as with their caregivers to help support their loved ones’ recovery. A recent national poll—which was commissioned by ASHA and conducted by YouGov—revealed that more than 8 in 10 caregivers of adults with communication disorders who worked with a professional such as an SLP found these services helpful.

Briefing At-A-Glance

What: Caregiving for Adults With Communication Disorders

Who: Unified Voices Caucus and ASHA

When: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Time: 1:00–2:00 p.m.

Where: 2060 Rayburn House Office Building

RSVP: pr@asha.org

Media are welcome to attend this event. For more information, please contact pr@asha.org.

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About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

Contact Info



Francine Pierson

fpierson@asha.org

+1 301-296-8715