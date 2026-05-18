



ABC arbitrage

General meeting of 5 June 2026

Availability or consultation of preparatory documents





The Combined General Meeting of ABC arbitrage will be held on Friday 5 June 2026 at 10.30 am (Paris time) at the Centorial Auditorium – 18 rue du Quatre Septembre – 75002 PARIS.

The notice of meeting, which serves as the notice of convocation, was published on Wednesday 29 April 2026 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, issue no. 51 (abc-arbitrage.com). The notice of convocation was also published today in the Journal d’Annonce Légale.

A notice containing the resolutions submitted to shareholders’ vote, together with the terms and conditions for participation, has been sent to registered shareholders.

All documents and information required by applicable regulations are made available to shareholders within the statutory deadlines, at the registered office and on the company’s website at the following address: abc-arbitrage.com (under the “Preparatory Documents” section).

The secure VOTACCESS website dedicated to voting prior to the General Meeting has been open since 13 May 2026 and will remain accessible until 4 June 2026 at 3.00 pm (Paris time).

As previously announced, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dominique CEOLIN invites shareholders to participate in the webinar to be held on Monday 1 June 2026 at 6.00 pm (Paris time). Registration details are available via the following link: Registration – Discussions ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2026.

To facilitate consultation of the preparatory documents during the General Meeting on 5 June 2026, shareholders are encouraged to use electronic devices (smartphones, tablets, computers). A Wi-Fi connection will be available on site.

In accordance with Article R22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, the General Meeting will be broadcast live on the company’s website (abc-arbitrage.com). A full recording will also be available no later than seven (7) working days after the meeting and will remain accessible for a minimum period of two years.

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