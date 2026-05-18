Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Upstart Holdings, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Upstart securities between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/UPST.

Upstart Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Model 22, Upstart's AI underwriting model, frequently overreacted to negative macroeconomic signals in performing its risk-separation processes;

(2) accordingly, Model 22’s overall accuracy and propensity to increase loan approval rates was overstated;

(3) Model 22’s overly conservative assessment of credit and macroeconomic conditions was having a significant negative impact on Upstart’s revenue results, rendering Upstart’s previously issued full year 2025 revenue guidance unreliable and/or unrealistic; and

(4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Upstart Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/UPST. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Upstart you have until June 8, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Upstart Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Upstart Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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