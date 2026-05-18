Gray Media Names Jay Hiett as General Manager of WDRB, WAVE, and WBKI in Louisville, Kentucky

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named Jay Hiett as the next General Manager of WDRB, WAVE, and WBKI in Louisville, Kentucky, effective immediately.

“We’re excited to have someone with Jay’s experience and track record of success lead our team in Louisville as we bring these stations together to serve the community with the highest quality local journalism and meaningful service,” said Ronna Steber, Kentucky native and Senior Operating Officer for Gray Media.



Jay is a veteran broadcast executive with more than 25 years of experience driving station performance across news, sales, digital platforms, and audience development. He most recently served as General Manager of WFIE (14NEWS), the NBC affiliate serving Evansville, Indiana. Under his leadership, the station maintained a strong market presence while advancing growth across ratings, revenue, digital platforms, and audience engagement.

Jay joined WFIE as General Sales Manager in 2010 and has served as the station’s General Manager since 2015. Prior to WFIE, he held leadership roles at WTVW (FOX) in Evansville from 1999 to 2010 and at KARD (FOX) in Monroe, Louisiana from 1997 to 1999. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his focus on strategic revenue growth, cross-department collaboration, and innovative approaches to local news and community outreach. Originally from Paducah, Jay earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Western Kentucky University.

About Gray Media:



Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. As of May 15, 2026, we serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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