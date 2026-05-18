BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE – D), Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE – GBTG), Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE – WBS), TopBuild Corp. (NYSE – BLD)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE – D)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Dominion Energy will be acquired by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE - NEE) in an all-stock transaction where Dominion Energy shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8138 shares of NextEra Energy for each share of Dominion Energy they own, resulting in NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy shareholders owning approximately 74.5% and 25.5% of the combined company, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Dominion Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/dominion-energy-inc-nyse-d/.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE – GBTG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Amex GBT (which operates American Express Global Business Travel) will be acquired by Long Lake Management for $9.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Amex GBT Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/global-business-travel-group-inc-nyse-gbtg/.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE – WBS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Webster Financial will be acquired by Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE – SAN) for $48.75 in cash and 2.0548 Santander American Depository Shares for each Webster common share. Based on Santander’s closing stock price on Monday, February 2, 2026, the transaction has an aggregate value of approximately $12.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Webster Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/webster-financial-corporation-nyse-wbs/.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE – BLD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TopBuild will be acquired by QXO, Inc. (NYSE – QXO). TopBuild stockholders will have the right to elect to receive $505 in cash or 20.2 shares of QXO common stock for each TopBuild share held, subject to proration, on the condition that the total transaction consideration is paid as approximately 45% in cash and 55% in shares of QXO common stock. The investigation concerns whether the TopBuild Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $559.47 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/topbuild-corp-nyse-bld/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.