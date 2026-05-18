Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2026

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2026-04-30296,997,254(1)Theoretical number of voting rights(2): 296,997,254
Exercisable number of voting rights(3): 294,139,573

 
(1)             Including 901,250 shares resulting from the vesting of free shares on April 21, 2026, listed on the Euronext Paris market as of May 8, 2026.
(2)         Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(3)         Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.







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Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2026
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