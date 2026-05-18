Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2026

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|2026-04-30
|296,997,254(1)
|Theoretical number of voting rights(2): 296,997,254
|Exercisable number of voting rights(3): 294,139,573
|(1) Including 901,250 shares resulting from the vesting of free shares on April 21, 2026, listed on the Euronext Paris market as of May 8, 2026.
(2) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(3) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
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